Money Stock 2

$150,000 to $350,000

Harrisonburg

Rockingham Family Physicians — approved April 9

Great American Partners — approved April 13

Hess Orthopaedic Center and Sports Medicine — approved April 8

MEI Engineering — approved April 10

BRB Wings — approved April 14

Blue Ridge Insurance Services Inc. — approved April 4

Curb Appeal Automotive Paint Pro LLC — approved April 8

L’Italia Port Republic LLC — approved April 9

Mennomedia Inc. — approved April 3

Office Products Inc. — approved April 6

Hawk Security Systems Inc. — approved April 6

Ritchie Law Firm PLC — approved April 27

Scott A. Dunaway DDS PC — approved April 8

Shank Wholesalers Inc. — approved April 8

Shencorp Inc. — approved April 27

92 South Main LLC — approved April 3

Acme Stove Company of Harrisonburg Inc. — approved April 5

Ahip VA Harrisonburg Enterprises LLC — approved April 14

APB Management Inc. — approved April 13

Faith Community Free Methodist Church — approved April 11

SFS Tools and Safety LLC — approved April 27

Wyse Enterprises Inc. — approved April 6

Stern and Heatwole Financial Group PC — approved April 15

BotkinRose PLC — approved April 9

Brown and Sutt PLLC — approved April 27

Angelopulos Dental PLC — approved April 28

Berkeley Investments LLC — approved April 28

Blueline Holding Company — approved April 14

Carefree Home Health and Companions Inc. — approved April 27

Kyger Funeral Home Inc. — approved May 4

MOD Displays LLC — approved May 3

City Motors Company LLC — approved April 8

Cook Out Harrisonburg Inc. — approved April 10

Dominion Educational Ministries Inc. — approved April 5

E & M Auto Paint and Supply Corp. — approved April 29

Excel Heating and Cooling — approved April 4

Garrison Family Dentistry — approved April 8

HIABRB Insurance Agency Inc. — approved April 13

Jenkins Automotive Service and Tire Centers Inc. — approved April 15

Rocktown Realty LLC — approved April 4

80 South Main LLC — approved April 3

Blackwell Engineering — approved April 13

Blue Ridge Power Sports LC — approved April 10

Bluestone Pediatrics PLC — approved April 14

Contracting Unlimited Inc. — approved April 10

Covenant Presbyterian Church — approved April 29

The Telephone Man Inc. — approved April 5

Virginia Mennonite Missions — approved April 3

Matchbox Realty and Management Services Inc. — approved April 14

Concentric Services LLC — approved April 14

Due West Concepts LLC — approved April 16

Einsteins Stroke of Genius LLC — approved April 14

Engineering Solutions and Construction Managements PLC — approved April 9

Stonewall Contracting LLC — approved April 9

Armstrong Auto Sales — approved April 10

Blue Ridge Legal Services Inc. — approved April 5

Commonwealth Hospitality Corp. — approved April 8

Eddie Edwards Signs Inc. — approved April 10

Friendly City Food Cooperative — approved April 28

Harrisonburg Gift and Thrift Shop Inc. — approved April 15

Beachy Arehart PLLC — approved April 4

Rockingham

Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene — approved April 8

Ashby Animal Clinic Inc. — approved April 9

Genhub Inc. — approved April 3

Grace Covenant Church — approved April 9

Valley Family and Elder Care PLC — approved May 3

Speech and Language Center PLLC — approved April 10

Autobody Pro Shop Inc. — approved April 6

Computer Cabling and Telephone Services Inc. — approved April 8

Dairymen Specialty Company Inc. — approved April 4

Denicola Khanna DDS PLLC — approved April 10

Massanutten Dental Team and Oral Surgery PLC — approved April 4

Padgett Window and Door Inc. — approved April 13

Pro Ad Inc. — approved April 8

Stroico Construction LLC — approved April 27

Weavers Floor Covering Inc. — approved April 3

Cornerstone Concrete Foundations LLC — approved April 5

Vistashare LLC — approved April 9

Able Solutions Inc. — approved April 9

J.E. Bazzle and Sons Inc. — approved April 27

Mount Crawford

Truck Thermo-King Inc. — approved April 8

Trinity Turf Inc. — approved April 9

Heartland Home Improvement — approved April 3

Rebar Solutions LLC — approved April 15

Western Ag Transport LLC — approved April 16

Mountain Mil Hauling Inc. — approved April 16

Dutch Way LLC — approved April 10

Bridgewater

McIntyre & Whiting PC — approved April 4

Mill Cabinet Shop — approved April 29

Blue Ridge Christian School Inc. — approved April 4

R & L Construction Inc. — approved April 10

Stonehill Construction Inc. — approved April 10

Miller DDS of Bridgewater OC — approved April 6

Bridgewater Healthcare Inc. — approved April 14

Bridgewater Village Inc. — approved April 28

Creative Cause Solutions Inc. — approved April 8

El Charro7 Mexican Restaurant LLC — approved May 15

Elkton

Complete Telecom Solutions LLC — approved April 15

Knight Communications Inc. — approved April 9

Grottoes

Schreckhise Brothers Inc. — approved April 28

Timberville

Bowman Fruit Sales LLC — approved April 9

Short Mountain Orchard Contractors LLC — approved April 13

A&D Applicators Inc. — approved May 1

Algers Excavation Inc. — approved April 28

Windchrest Holsteins Inc. — April 10

Broadway

A-Able Plumbing Inc. — approved April 7

Trans Tech Auto Inc. — approved April 28

Appalachian Physical Therapy Inc. — approved April 13

Broadway Metal Works Inc. — approved April 29

Neff Lumber Mills Inc. — approved April 10

Dayton

Martin’s Native Lumber Inc. — approved April 14

Good’s Services LLC — approved April 4

UMA Inc. — approved May 4

Silver Lake Welding Services Inc. — approved April 8

G & M Sales of Virginia — approved April 7

$350,000 to $1 million

Harrisonburg

Accordius Health at Harrisonburg — approved May 26

Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare — approved April 3

The Printing Express — approved April 3

Wharton, Aldhizer and Weaver PLC — approved April 5

Maclease Inc. — approved April 6

NFI inc. T/A Harrisonburg Honda-Hyundai — approved April 13

Blizzard Transportation LLC — approved April 9

Continuing Care Management Inc. — approved April 6

Don Largent Roofing Inc. — approved April 9

Harrisonburg Ford Inc. — approved April 13

Bob Wade Lincoln Inc. — April 7

Carr’s Tire Service Inc. — April 14

Rocco Building Supplies LLC — approved April 9

Rockingham Eye Physicians and Associates — approved April 6

Super Soda Suns Inc. — approved April 10

Tactical and Survival Specialties Inc. — approved April 29

Harrisonburg Ob Gyn Associates PC — approved April 9

Hoover Penrod PLC — approved April 29

Momentum Earthworks — approved April 3

Beryville Holdings LLC — approved April 10

Dick Myers Inc. — approved April 8

Harrisonburg Family Practice Associates PC — approved April 30

Joe Bowman Chevrolet Inc. — approved April 8

Landes Heating and Air Conditioning Inc — approved April 15

Valley Roofing Inc. — approved April 15

Stoneburner Inc. — approved April 7

Valley Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine LLC — approved April 11

Mid Valley Electric Inc. — approved April 9

RTW Stainless Contractors Inc. — approved April 15

Steven Kay Eye A Inc. — approved April 11

Special Fleet Service Inc. — approved April 28

Superior Concrete Inc. — approved April 8

Clark and Bradshaw PC — approved April 11

First Choice Home Health Services LLC — approved April 6

Dean Steel Erection Co. Inc. — approved April 7

Dean Brothers Inc. — approved April 13

Eastern Mennonite School — approved April 5

Rockingham

Skyline Roofing — approved April 3

Harman Construction Inc. — approved April 7

County Line Construction — approved April 8

Interchange Express Inc. — approved April 11

Friendship Industries Inc. — approved April 8

Endless Horizons Inc. — approved April 3

Mount Crawford

Valley Engineering PLC — approved April 3

A&J Development and Excavation Inc. — approved April 13

Classic Distribution Inc. — approved April 6

Kingmor Supply Inc. — approved April 14

Power Monitors Inc. — approved April 9

Bridgewater

Good Printers Inc. — approved April 7

Elkton

E.A. Breeden Inc. — approved April 27

Myers Ford Company Incorporated — approved April 10

Grottoes

T B Pallets LLC — approved April 6

Valley Pharmacies Inc. — approved April 8

Broadway

Air Quality Systems Inc. — approved April 9

Bryan Tool and Machining Inc. — approved April 27

Top Bead Welding Service Inc. — approved April 29

Dayton

Harrisonburg Construction Co. Inc. — approved April 29

$1-2 million

Harrisonburg

Comsonics Inc. — approved June 30

Layman Diener Borntrager Ins Agency Inc. — approved April 4

CT Assist — approved April 14

Glass and Metals Inc. — approved April 3

Nielsen Builders Inc. — approved April 10

Harrisonburg Community Health Centers Inc. — approved April 8

Super Motors Inc. — approved April 10

Artisan Packaging — approved April 10

Blauch Brothers Inc. — approved April 6

Rockingham Construction Company Inc. — approved April 28

Rockingham

Interchange Group Inc. — approved April 11

Mount Crawford

Partners Excavating Co. Inc. — approved April 9

Bridgewater

Shickel Corporation — approved April 10

Elkton

McDaniel Contractor Services LLC — approved April 8

Timberville

Pleasant View Inc. — approved April 28

Broadway

Lantz Construction Company — approved April 15

$2 — 5 Million

Harrisonburg

Conmat Group Inc. — approved April 29

Eastern Mennonite University — approved May 7

Shenandoah Valley Organic — approved April 8

Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community — approved April 8

Bridgewater

Bridgewater College — approved May 29

Bridgewater Home Inc. — approved April 14

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative — approved April 15

Dayton

Rockingham Cooperative Farm Bureau Inc. — approved April 6

$5 — $10 million

Harrisonburg

Truck Enterprises Inc. — approved April 14

Rockingham

Shenandoah Growers Inc. — approved April 13

Horizons Youth Services LC — approved April 27

