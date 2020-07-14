$150,000 to $350,000
Harrisonburg
Rockingham Family Physicians — approved April 9
Great American Partners — approved April 13
Hess Orthopaedic Center and Sports Medicine — approved April 8
MEI Engineering — approved April 10
BRB Wings — approved April 14
Blue Ridge Insurance Services Inc. — approved April 4
Curb Appeal Automotive Paint Pro LLC — approved April 8
L’Italia Port Republic LLC — approved April 9
Mennomedia Inc. — approved April 3
Office Products Inc. — approved April 6
Hawk Security Systems Inc. — approved April 6
Ritchie Law Firm PLC — approved April 27
Scott A. Dunaway DDS PC — approved April 8
Shank Wholesalers Inc. — approved April 8
Shencorp Inc. — approved April 27
92 South Main LLC — approved April 3
Acme Stove Company of Harrisonburg Inc. — approved April 5
Ahip VA Harrisonburg Enterprises LLC — approved April 14
APB Management Inc. — approved April 13
Faith Community Free Methodist Church — approved April 11
SFS Tools and Safety LLC — approved April 27
Wyse Enterprises Inc. — approved April 6
Stern and Heatwole Financial Group PC — approved April 15
BotkinRose PLC — approved April 9
Brown and Sutt PLLC — approved April 27
Angelopulos Dental PLC — approved April 28
Berkeley Investments LLC — approved April 28
Blueline Holding Company — approved April 14
Carefree Home Health and Companions Inc. — approved April 27
Kyger Funeral Home Inc. — approved May 4
MOD Displays LLC — approved May 3
City Motors Company LLC — approved April 8
Cook Out Harrisonburg Inc. — approved April 10
Dominion Educational Ministries Inc. — approved April 5
E & M Auto Paint and Supply Corp. — approved April 29
Excel Heating and Cooling — approved April 4
Garrison Family Dentistry — approved April 8
HIABRB Insurance Agency Inc. — approved April 13
Jenkins Automotive Service and Tire Centers Inc. — approved April 15
Rocktown Realty LLC — approved April 4
80 South Main LLC — approved April 3
Blackwell Engineering — approved April 13
Blue Ridge Power Sports LC — approved April 10
Bluestone Pediatrics PLC — approved April 14
Contracting Unlimited Inc. — approved April 10
Covenant Presbyterian Church — approved April 29
The Telephone Man Inc. — approved April 5
Virginia Mennonite Missions — approved April 3
Matchbox Realty and Management Services Inc. — approved April 14
Concentric Services LLC — approved April 14
Due West Concepts LLC — approved April 16
Einsteins Stroke of Genius LLC — approved April 14
Engineering Solutions and Construction Managements PLC — approved April 9
Stonewall Contracting LLC — approved April 9
Armstrong Auto Sales — approved April 10
Blue Ridge Legal Services Inc. — approved April 5
Commonwealth Hospitality Corp. — approved April 8
Eddie Edwards Signs Inc. — approved April 10
Friendly City Food Cooperative — approved April 28
Harrisonburg Gift and Thrift Shop Inc. — approved April 15
Beachy Arehart PLLC — approved April 4
Rockingham
Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene — approved April 8
Ashby Animal Clinic Inc. — approved April 9
Genhub Inc. — approved April 3
Grace Covenant Church — approved April 9
Valley Family and Elder Care PLC — approved May 3
Speech and Language Center PLLC — approved April 10
Autobody Pro Shop Inc. — approved April 6
Computer Cabling and Telephone Services Inc. — approved April 8
Dairymen Specialty Company Inc. — approved April 4
Denicola Khanna DDS PLLC — approved April 10
Massanutten Dental Team and Oral Surgery PLC — approved April 4
Padgett Window and Door Inc. — approved April 13
Pro Ad Inc. — approved April 8
Stroico Construction LLC — approved April 27
Weavers Floor Covering Inc. — approved April 3
Cornerstone Concrete Foundations LLC — approved April 5
Vistashare LLC — approved April 9
Able Solutions Inc. — approved April 9
J.E. Bazzle and Sons Inc. — approved April 27
Mount Crawford
Truck Thermo-King Inc. — approved April 8
Trinity Turf Inc. — approved April 9
Heartland Home Improvement — approved April 3
Rebar Solutions LLC — approved April 15
Western Ag Transport LLC — approved April 16
Mountain Mil Hauling Inc. — approved April 16
Dutch Way LLC — approved April 10
Bridgewater
McIntyre & Whiting PC — approved April 4
Mill Cabinet Shop — approved April 29
Blue Ridge Christian School Inc. — approved April 4
R & L Construction Inc. — approved April 10
Stonehill Construction Inc. — approved April 10
Miller DDS of Bridgewater OC — approved April 6
Bridgewater Healthcare Inc. — approved April 14
Bridgewater Village Inc. — approved April 28
Creative Cause Solutions Inc. — approved April 8
El Charro7 Mexican Restaurant LLC — approved May 15
Elkton
Complete Telecom Solutions LLC — approved April 15
Knight Communications Inc. — approved April 9
Grottoes
Schreckhise Brothers Inc. — approved April 28
Timberville
Bowman Fruit Sales LLC — approved April 9
Short Mountain Orchard Contractors LLC — approved April 13
A&D Applicators Inc. — approved May 1
Algers Excavation Inc. — approved April 28
Windchrest Holsteins Inc. — April 10
Broadway
A-Able Plumbing Inc. — approved April 7
Trans Tech Auto Inc. — approved April 28
Appalachian Physical Therapy Inc. — approved April 13
Broadway Metal Works Inc. — approved April 29
Neff Lumber Mills Inc. — approved April 10
Dayton
Martin’s Native Lumber Inc. — approved April 14
Good’s Services LLC — approved April 4
UMA Inc. — approved May 4
Silver Lake Welding Services Inc. — approved April 8
G & M Sales of Virginia — approved April 7
$350,000 to $1 million
Harrisonburg
Accordius Health at Harrisonburg — approved May 26
Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare — approved April 3
The Printing Express — approved April 3
Wharton, Aldhizer and Weaver PLC — approved April 5
Maclease Inc. — approved April 6
NFI inc. T/A Harrisonburg Honda-Hyundai — approved April 13
Blizzard Transportation LLC — approved April 9
Continuing Care Management Inc. — approved April 6
Don Largent Roofing Inc. — approved April 9
Harrisonburg Ford Inc. — approved April 13
Bob Wade Lincoln Inc. — April 7
Carr’s Tire Service Inc. — April 14
Rocco Building Supplies LLC — approved April 9
Rockingham Eye Physicians and Associates — approved April 6
Super Soda Suns Inc. — approved April 10
Tactical and Survival Specialties Inc. — approved April 29
Harrisonburg Ob Gyn Associates PC — approved April 9
Hoover Penrod PLC — approved April 29
Momentum Earthworks — approved April 3
Beryville Holdings LLC — approved April 10
Dick Myers Inc. — approved April 8
Harrisonburg Family Practice Associates PC — approved April 30
Joe Bowman Chevrolet Inc. — approved April 8
Landes Heating and Air Conditioning Inc — approved April 15
Valley Roofing Inc. — approved April 15
Stoneburner Inc. — approved April 7
Valley Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine LLC — approved April 11
Mid Valley Electric Inc. — approved April 9
RTW Stainless Contractors Inc. — approved April 15
Steven Kay Eye A Inc. — approved April 11
Special Fleet Service Inc. — approved April 28
Superior Concrete Inc. — approved April 8
Clark and Bradshaw PC — approved April 11
First Choice Home Health Services LLC — approved April 6
Dean Steel Erection Co. Inc. — approved April 7
Dean Brothers Inc. — approved April 13
Eastern Mennonite School — approved April 5
Rockingham
Skyline Roofing — approved April 3
Harman Construction Inc. — approved April 7
County Line Construction — approved April 8
Interchange Express Inc. — approved April 11
Friendship Industries Inc. — approved April 8
Endless Horizons Inc. — approved April 3
Mount Crawford
Valley Engineering PLC — approved April 3
A&J Development and Excavation Inc. — approved April 13
Classic Distribution Inc. — approved April 6
Kingmor Supply Inc. — approved April 14
Power Monitors Inc. — approved April 9
Bridgewater
Good Printers Inc. — approved April 7
Elkton
E.A. Breeden Inc. — approved April 27
Myers Ford Company Incorporated — approved April 10
Grottoes
T B Pallets LLC — approved April 6
Valley Pharmacies Inc. — approved April 8
Broadway
Air Quality Systems Inc. — approved April 9
Bryan Tool and Machining Inc. — approved April 27
Top Bead Welding Service Inc. — approved April 29
Dayton
Harrisonburg Construction Co. Inc. — approved April 29
$1-2 million
Harrisonburg
Comsonics Inc. — approved June 30
Layman Diener Borntrager Ins Agency Inc. — approved April 4
CT Assist — approved April 14
Glass and Metals Inc. — approved April 3
Nielsen Builders Inc. — approved April 10
Harrisonburg Community Health Centers Inc. — approved April 8
Super Motors Inc. — approved April 10
Artisan Packaging — approved April 10
Blauch Brothers Inc. — approved April 6
Rockingham Construction Company Inc. — approved April 28
Super Motors Inc. — approved April 10
Rockingham
Interchange Group Inc. — approved April 11
Mount Crawford
Partners Excavating Co. Inc. — approved April 9
Bridgewater
Shickel Corporation — approved April 10
Elkton
McDaniel Contractor Services LLC — approved April 8
Timberville
Pleasant View Inc. — approved April 28
Broadway
Lantz Construction Company — approved April 15
$2 — 5 Million
Harrisonburg
Conmat Group Inc. — approved April 29
Eastern Mennonite University — approved May 7
Shenandoah Valley Organic — approved April 8
Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community — approved April 8
Bridgewater
Bridgewater College — approved May 29
Bridgewater Home Inc. — approved April 14
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative — approved April 15
Dayton
Rockingham Cooperative Farm Bureau Inc. — approved April 6
$5 — $10 million
Harrisonburg
Truck Enterprises Inc. — approved April 14
Rockingham
Shenandoah Growers Inc. — approved April 13
Horizons Youth Services LC — approved April 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.