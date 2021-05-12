The pressure has been building for Eastern Mennonite junior Adam Hatter.
At least it would seem that way to anyone who has followed his career.
The well-spoken, versatile athlete has led the Flames to three straight trips to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III basketball tournament, where they finished as state runner-up in 2019 and 2020.
He's also, since eighth grade, been a part of an Eastern Mennonite golf program that has reached the state tournament six straight seasons, including this year.
But as Hatter stood just a few feet back of the driving range at Heritage Oaks Golf Course on Wednesday, he admitted that so-called pressure that one might think is in the back of his mind is made easier by all of the talent around him.
“I feel like it’s almost less pressure, just because of how good our team is," Hatter said. "I don’t feel as much pressure to play well every match because I know there’s someone else right behind me that might beat me that day.”
There's no denying what Hatter was saying. The Flames have been silly good this season en route to winning the Virginia Independent Conference title last week.
In 13 regular-season matches, Eastern Mennonite suffered a loss to just one team. That was a three-stroke loss to Veritas School in a tri-match with The Covenant School on April 15 at The Dominion Club in Richmond.
“We didn’t have our best day, so we still feel like we have a good chance against them," seventh-year Flames coach Chris Slonaker said of the regular-season loss. "We know that we’re going to have to play well to get the job done.”
Coincidentally, while the Flames are ranked No. 1 in the Division III field entering Monday's state championship at Williamsburg National Golf Club, it's Veritas School that is their biggest threat at No. 2. Kenston Forest School is third.
But it won't be just the Lions and Kavaliers that pose a threat to Eastern Mennonite at the state championship, it'll also be memories of past seasons.
“It would be awesome, just because of all the hard work we’ve put in out here," Flames freshman standout Ryan Slonaker and son of Chris said. "We put in the hard work in and to end it successfully would be really, really great for us.”
The Slonaker family is all to familiar with the agony the Flames have dealt with in state play. When Chris took the job in 2015, he played a pivotal role in gaining interest in the program around the school community and has taken them to the state tournament all six seasons. There wasn't a 2020 season due to COVID-19.
In fact, those six appearances — 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021 — are the only ones in program history. Each year, however, they've come closer.
In 2018, Eastern Mennonite finished as the state runner-up for the first time. The next year, the Flames finished third. However, Meade Slonaker — the older brother of Ryan — brought home the school's first individual state title.
“It’s meant a lot to follow in Meade’s footsteps and continue what he did here, chasing his records and all that," said Ryan Slonaker, who lost the chance to play with his brother in 2020. "It’s been a lot of fun to play with these guys as well.”
Ironically, if Eastern Mennonite accomplishes history and brings home a state championship as a team, it'll likely be on the back of its standout freshman.
“We’re always competing at practice and in matches," Hatter said with a laugh. "We’re all pretty much chasing Ryan at this point, though. I mean, we have gotten close a few times, but we haven’t gotten there quite yet.”
Slonaker held a stroke average of 35 to lead the Flames this season while junior Grant Pennybacker (39.85) was second, Hatter (40.50) was third and Schuyler Harmison (42.14) was fourth. As a team, EMHS averaged a score of 157.14
“I’m fortunate that a lot of our guys are multi-sport athletes," Chris Slonaker said. "They’re used to playing in high-level basketball games, baseball games and other sports. They don’t feel the nerves as much. Golf is a little different, but I think they all push each other enough where they know they don’t want to let their teammates down. I believe they’ll play well for that reason.”
And while most coaches would be thrilled to have four golfers of that caliber, it doesn't end there as Wesley Graves (44.00) Drew Hatter (44.71), Andew Lantz (45.36) and Gracy McGlaughlin (51.00) have been almost just as impressive.
“It’s fun," the sophomore Lantz said. "I have friends on this team and we really like to play off each other. It’s fun to build off each other. If someone plays good, I try to beat them and we just are always building off of each other.”
As the Flames prepare for Monday's VISAA Division III championship in Williamsburg, the golfers admitted there's a bit of a different feel now.
For Ryan Slonaker, an individual state win to match his brother, Meade, is something he has his sights on to go along with the program's first team title.
“That’s my goal," Ryan Slonaker said. "There’s a couple guys out there that can really give me a run, but we’ll battle for that and I’m excited about it. ... It’s just hard work with these guys and coming out here every day, hitting on the range and on the putting green. We just compete every day and want to beat each other. We push each other to get better every day and work hard.”
Whether it's Slonaker bringing home a state title in his first year playing for EMHS or the team bringing home a historic team championship, the stakes are high entering next week's VISAA Division III state match in Williamsburg.
And while Hatter began the conversation Wednesday insisting there was very minimal pressure, he admitted a win would take it away completely.
“It would just feel nice to get that pressure off of me," Hatter said. "I feel like I’ve been so close, so many times. I’m just waiting to get it. It has to happen eventually.”
