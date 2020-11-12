The number of defendants awaiting their day in court in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County continues to mount as Rockingham County Circuit Court remains barred from hosting trials.
Circuit court hasn’t held a jury trial since March 12, the day before the Supreme Court of Virginia issued a judicial emergency and halted many court proceedings.
Chaz Haywood, clerk of court, said Rockingham County submitted its plan to resume trials on Aug. 15, but hasn’t heard back.
“We’re still in a holding pattern,” Haywood said.
Calls to the Supreme Court weren’t returned.
In mid-September, the Supreme Court of Virginia approved seven circuit courts to resume jury trials.
As of Thursday, 27 had been approved, but none are in the Shenandoah Valley. There are 120 courts in Virginia.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christopher Bean said cases continue to be sent to grand jury each month.
“It certainly increases the backlog,” he said. “We’re going to end up with a lot of cases to schedule at the end.”
It’s unlikely there will be any jury trials in 2020, as cases usually aren’t scheduled for December because of vacations and holiday travel plans.
When trials do resume, Haywood said, several major changes to how the courthouse operates will be in place to balance safety with accessibility.
The Rockingham County Administration Center will serve as a gallery enabling those not directly involved with the trial to watch on a big screen set up in the fire and rescue training room.
In addition to learning from other courts that have begun holding jury trials, Haywood said he has been holding walk-throughs of trials.
“We might be able to find out where our hiccups might be,” he said, adding that other courts have experienced setbacks. “They quickly found out they had some holes in their plan.”
