For more than a year, 85-year-old Margaret Waggy spent most of her days during the COVID-19 pandemic cooped up in her Dayton home.
But on Saturday, Waggy emerged from her home, walked up and down College Street and mingled with longtime friends as part of Dayton’s 11th annual Redbud Festival.
“I’m enjoying it,” she said as she chatted with Police Chief Justin Trout. “I love seeing everyone.”
The event, known for handing out free redbud saplings, is usually held in April but was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
This year’s event was postponed until Saturday in the hopes that gatherings could be larger.
The gamble paid off.
Under Gov. Ralph Northam’s current COVID-19 recommendations, masks aren’t required for outdoor events, and there are no capacity or distancing measures in place.
That allowed thousands of people to gather for the Redbud Festival.
Cary Jackson, the town’s mayor, said he was glad to see the festival return.
“It’s part of what makes Dayton special,” Jackson said, adding that he expected a lot of out-of-town visitors. “It’s good for our shops and restaurants.”
The event featured food trucks, beer from Brothers Craft Brewing, the Rubber Ducky race, a cruise-in, horse-drawn carriage rides and live performances by Doug Turner, Brent Funkhouser and Dwight Martin at Dove Park.
But the festival is best known for its vendors, most of whom are local.
Melinda Shiflet, a French teacher for Rockingham County Public Schools, creates ink and colored pencil drawings and some glass paintings, which she sells at area festivals.
Her artwork includes a drawing of Jim’s Drive-In, a former Dayton gathering spot that was demolished in 2012 to make way for a park.
While the goal was to sell her artwork, she said she was just happy to be out of the house.
“It’s nice to have normalcy again,” Shiflet said. “It’s refreshing.”
Cindy Tobin, a partner in the Whiskey Valley Jerky business in the Dayton Market, set up shop on College Street.
She also said she was excited to get out and see people.
“It’s nice that people can get out and be close to each other. It’s a wonderful blessing, a change,” she said, adding that it was nice to see so many people not wearing masks. “Now, you can see if they’re smiling at you or sticking their tongue at you.”
Dan Lee, a regular at all of Dayton’s festivals, said a store in the Dayton Market sells some of his pottery, but there’s something special about selling at festivals.
“It’s a beautiful day … a good crowd,” Lee said. “It’s nice to see people face to face.”
Clover Hill resident Nicole Kearns, a prekindergarten assistant at Mountain View Elementary, said she started making jewelry during the pandemic to keep herself busy.
“It was a hobby that turned into a small business,” said Kearns, owner of Country Lovin’ Farm Livin’.
She said it was her first time setting up at a festival, but she is already preparing for the much larger festival, Dayton Days.
“It feels awesome to be out,” she said. “It feels normal.”
For longtime Dayton resident Kitty Purcell, the Redbud Festival has always been a special time for her.
She hasn’t missed a year since it started.
“It’s a small-town atmosphere, and you get to support local businesses,” she said. “I try to do all my Christmas shopping at the Redbud Festival and Dayton Days.”
Dayton Days is scheduled for October.
While no saplings were given out at this year’s Redbud Festival, the mayor said festivalgoers can expect them to return.
“Next year, it will be completely back to normal,” Jackson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.