Kim Bowmaster always had a piece of her heart in the Valley, with a vacation home in Massanutten where she could retreat from the hustle and bustle of Northern Virginia. But when her daughter died five years ago, Bowmaster was moved to reinvest in her own life and made the permanent move down south.
Bowmaster is no stranger to opening businesses, so when she befriended local ceramist Bobbi Jo Good, the two began dreaming of opening a space where they could share their love of crafting with the area. In November, the lights inside KimBo Designs in Elkton came on and the duo set out to offer the town unique, accessible studio opportunities.
“Even when I didn't live here, I thought Elkton was a cute little quaint town with a lot of potential. So, when the building went for sale, I immediately jumped on it,” Bowmaster said. “I knew Elkton was going to be a growing town.”
Inside KimBo Designs, visitors can select wooden signs, home decor and ceramic projects to personalize and take home. Bowmaster said she was eager to meet Elkton’s residents and introduce the public to fun crafting outlets, but the pandemic cut her dreams short.
“COVID has changed it all. Initially, we were going to do a lot more classes and workshop and have more people in the studio, and then COVID happened,” she said.
Good and Bowman’s plans of paint and sip and community classes were put on pause, but the pair have continued meeting artistic needs with services such as graphic design, ultraviolet printing, and laser engraving and cutting.
Currently, the downtown business offers walk-in studio lessons that Bowman said are especially popular with families.
“People come in and pick out their ceramic pieces or one of our DIY wood design kits, and we help them design it,” Bowmaster said. “It's normally a family — mom and dad will bring kids in to paint for a few hours at least.”
While the business rides out the pandemic in hopes of one day extending handcrafted projects to larger groups, Bowmaster said she’s grateful for the community that’s welcomed her with open arms and aspires to give back when the time allows.
“It's been fantastic as it is. I'm not looking for it to be a gold mine. I'm just looking for me to enjoy it,” Bowmaster said of her goal to “bring more arts and crafts to the community, more things for people to do. … There's not really a lot of recreation for people. And with them removing a lot of arts and crafts from school, I think this is a great way to get the creative side out of people.”
