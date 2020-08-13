Fifth-seeded Bridgewater held off a furious ninth-inning rally from top-seeded Broadway to force a fifth game with a 7-6 victory in Game 4 of the Rockingham County Baseball League best-of-five semifinal series at Ruritan Field on Thursday.
Derek Shifflett had three hits and a pair of RBIs for the Reds while Grey Sherfey and Jonathan Sexton had two apiece. Sherfey, Tyler Mahone and Jacob Grabeel each finished with an RBI. For the Bruins, Bryce Strawderman, Chase DeLauter, Cole Holsinger and Natty Solomon all had two hits each.
The two teams will meet in the decisive game tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Veteran's Memorial Park in Harrisonburg. The winner advances to the RCBL title series.
Grottoes 10, New Market 1: Spotswood alum Austin Nicely tossed a complete-game two-hitter, giving up one run and a pair of walks while striking out 12 batter as third-seeded Grottoes defeated second-seeded New Market 10-1 in Game 4 of the e best-of-five semifinal series at Shifflett Field.
Nicely, a former Major League Baseball draft pick by the Houston Astros, also had a three-run homer for the Cardinals at the plate while Keegan Woolford finished 2-for-2 with a homer and five RBIs. Jacob Dansey added three hits for Grottoes while Gage Wood had two.
For the Shockers, Henry Delavergne and Pierce Bucher were the only players with a hit. With the victory, Grottoes forced a fifth, and decisive, game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Rebel Field in New Market. The winner will advance to the RCBL championship series.
