Host Grottoes scored seven runs in the second to take a 7-1 lead but the Bridgewater Reds stormed back and won 13-7 in the Rockingham County Baseball League on Wednesday.
Hunter Miller had two hits and drove in three runs for the Reds. Turner Ashby and Bridgewater College product Nick Griffin was the starting pitcher for the Reds and went two innings while Adam Dofflemyer, the Spotswood grad, made the start for Grottoes and allowed seven runs (one earned) in five innings. Boogie Saunders had three hits for Grottoes.
Derek Shifflett pitched the last four innings for the Reds and did not allow a run.
In other Wednesday baseball:
RCBL
Clover Hill at Elkton: Clover Hill's Bryce Suters was 3-for-4 with two walks and scored four runs with seven RBIs while teammate Cody Swisher drove in four runs as the Bucks led Elkton 24-16 after six innings.
Broadway High standout Bryce Suters, headed to James Madison, had a three-run homer in the first for Clover Hill. The Bucks scored four runs in the top of the second and added four more in the second to take a lead of 8-3. Clover Hill added one in the third, five in the fifth and 10 in the sixth in a game that ended late.
Broadway 6, Montezuma 4 (10): Trevor Thomas walked five ties for Broadway. James Riddel was the starter for Broadway and he went 2.2 innings and allowed one unearned run before Jacob Petersheim came on in the third as the Bruins won on the road 6-4 in 10 innings.
New Market at Stuarts Draft: Ethan Laird started on the hill for the Shockers while William Mullins got the ball for Stuarts Draft. New Market led 12-9 in the ninth in a game that ended late.
Valley League
Harrisonburg at Charlottesville: Adam Riggleman of Beverly, West Virginia, was the starting pitcher for the Turks and lasted until the fifth inning while Mike Rosario had two hits and drove in runs in a 6-5 loss to host Charlottesville. The Turks tied the game in the ninth at 6 in a game that ended late.
VBL Hall of Fame
The new Hall of Fame class of the Valley League, according to The Winchester Start, a sister paper of the News-Record, will include several with Harrisonburg ties.
The list of the new members, who will be recognized Sunday at the All-Star Game in Harrisonburg, includes former Eastern Mennonite standout Erik Kratz, who played for the Turks and Waynesboro and spent part of 11 seasons in the majors; Steve Finley, who played for the Turks for two years in the 1980s before breaking into the majors with the Orioles in 1989; Rufus Heatwole, who played for Harrisonburg in 1922; and Curt Dudley, the Bridgewater resident and long-time public address announcer for the Turks.
Other members are former Major Leaguers Brett Gardner (New Market), Reggie Sanders (Winchester), Tom Browning (New Market); the late Keith Lupton, a former Winchester executive; Scott Musa, the former VBL sports information director who is now with Shenandoah University; Charlie Jones, a former Waynesboro owner; and Jesse Moneymaker, a long-time pitcher in the league. The new class includes 2020 and 2021 members since the pandemic wiped out the class being noted last year.
EMU Soccer
Megan Breidigan Sanchez, a soccer standout for the Eastern Mennonite University women, has been selected to the Academic All-America Third Team. She had a 4.0 grade-point average. "Firstly, I am beyond honored to be a member of the Academic All-America team," Sanchez said on her selection on the school website. "Being selected to a group of just 33 scholar-athletes feels surreal. God has truly blessed me in my academic and athletic careers at EMU. There are so many people who have supported me in my collegiate athletics career."
Baseball Honors
Bridgewater College reliever William Flanagan (second-team) and EMU outfielder Jaylon Lee (first-team) were named to the all-state team by the Virginia Sports Information Directors. Lee was also named a Valley League All-Star for the game on Sunday in Harrisonburg. He was also selected to the Home Run Derby before the game at JMU.
VBL Alum
Five pitchers for Tampa Bay combined on a no-hitter over seven innings in a win Wednesday over Cleveland 4-0. Valley League alum Mike Brosseau (Waynesboro 2015) started at second for Tampa Bay and was 1-for-2 and drove in a run. Former West Virginia pitcher John Means of the Orioles will make a rehab start at Double-A Bowie on Friday. The Nationals reinstated Lynchburg native and ODU product Daniel Hudson from the 10-day Injured List on Wednesday before a late game at San Diego.
New JMU Coach
Michael Henchy, a former assistant coach at American University, has joined the volleyball staff of James Madison University. He graduated from Ohio State and played as a pro in Greece. "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the JMU family," said Henchy on the JMU athletic website. "I am excited to bring my experiences, energy, and passion for volleyball to help the Dukes compete to be a top program in the country."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.