Five different players homered as Bridgewater took down Stuarts Draft 22-18 in a Rockingham County Baseball League slugfest at Ruritan Field on Tuesday.
The Reds (11-8) had 16 hits in the victory. Jonathan Sexton, Michael Fyvie, Jacob Grabeel, George Laase and Dylan Horne all homered.
For the Diamondback, Terrell Thompson, Tanner Morris, Will Hass and Kent Rooklin each had homers. Draft (3-16) had 22 hits as a team.
In other local sports Tuesday:
New Market 6, Clover Hill 4: Nick Goode was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and Matt Moon was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as New Market picked up a big 6-4 win over Clover Hill at Buck Bowman Park.
Pierce Bucher, Grant Thompson and Haden Madagan added two hits apiece for the Shockers (13-6) while Calvin Pastel got the win on the mound, tossing four innings of one-run baseball while giving up four hits and six walks with a pair of strikeouts.
For the Bucks (11-8), Drew Easter was 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs, Bridgewater College standout and former Harrisonburg infielder Kevin Navedo was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Turner Ashby alum Tyler Bocock added a pair of hits as well.
Grottoes 18, Elkton 10: At Shifflett Field, former Spotswood standout Austin Nicely went 4-for-6 with four runs scored and three RBIs and fellow Trailblazers alum Tucker Garrison was 3-for-6 with a pair of runs scored, a homer and four RBIs as Grottoes defeated Elkton 18-10.
The Cardinals (10-9), who had 20 hits as a team, saw Dylan Nicely and Jacob Zoller finish with three hits apiece while Cam Irvine and Matt Curry had two apiece.
For the Blue Sox (6-14), Will Decker, Lee Carneal, Tucker Hensley and former Page County catcher Tristan Gordon finished with two hits each.
JMU Releases Latest COVID-19 Numbers
James Madison released its latest COVID-19 test update on Tuesday.
The school tested 26 women's soccer players and four coaches and all results came back negative. Across JMU football, men's and women's basketball and women's soccer, the school has conducted 222 tests with just two asymptomatic positives.
There's also been 15 additional football players quarantined due to contact tracing with two positives, but the original asymptomatic player and three others who were quarantined have all returned to workouts after their quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.