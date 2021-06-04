The Bridgewater Reds will have a strong Bridgewater College influence again this summer.
And that makes sense in so many ways, including the obvious geographic proximity.
The Reds, who play Montezuma on Saturday to open the season, will have several players who helped the Eagles advance to the semifinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament last month, where BC was knocked out by eventual champion Lynchburg.
BC players with the Reds this year include Turner Ashby graduate Nick Griffin, who just finished his freshman season of college; catcher Jonathan Sexton, who completed his sophomore season for the Eagles and figures to be the main backstop for the Reds; rising sophomore pitcher Tanner Ray; infielder Mason Mitchell; and Brett Tharp, who could see time as a backup catcher.
"He will handle the bull by the horn; he will handle the load" at catcher, Reds Coach Robert Sherfey said of Sexton. "He came along real good last year. He gives me everything he's got."
Sexton benefited from last summer with the Reds by being able to watch higher level players, such as catcher Adam Hackenberg of Clemson who played for the Montezuma Braves. The RCBL had a number of Division I players in 2020 as the pandemic called off the season for the Valley Baseball League and other circuits.
Sexton and Hackenberg were teammates for Post 74 American Legion in Albemarle County. That team also included Liberty University player Will Wagner, who was also with the Braves last year.
"Just watching the way he kind of slows the game down, and he doesn't speed himself up. ... the calmness really stands out to me," Sexton said of Hackenberg, who hit .388 last summer for the Braves and .258 for Clemson this year. "The natural strength he has to throw the ball, receive the ball, and especially hitting-wise is just something that is out of this world. Me being a Division III catcher and seeing a top guy since he plays at Clemson and is in the starting lineup nearly every day is something completely different."
Sexton hit .333 for the Reds last summer then .257 with 16 RBIs (third on the team) this spring for Bridgewater College. He went to William Monroe and is working on a farm in Madison County this summer while playing for the Reds.
"I felt like it improved my catching," Sexton said of last summer with the Reds. "It really helped us. Hitting-wise, seeing the better arms and off-speed pitches and velocity you don't see in high school some times really helped me face Division III arms and how they are going to attack me."
Sexton has also benefited this spring from catching right-hander Chris Huffman, the former standout for Fort Defiance and James Madison who pitched in one game in regular-season play last year for the Reds.
Huffman was drafted in the 14th round in 2014 by the Padres out of JMU and reached the Triple-A level in the San Diego system.
"That is going to be the guy to watch," Sherfey said of Huffman, who has dealt with injuries in the past.
Sherfey said some of his top candidates as starting pitchers include Huffman, Derek Shifflett and Pablo Suarez. "He is going to be a big asset," Sherfey said of Suarez. "I think he is going to be a guy to watch."
Shifflett led the team in innings at 25.2 and in games pitched with seven, including three starts, and also hit .329 as an infielder. Suarez pitched in three games at the end of last year but figures to see more action this year.
"I have the core guys back: Derek Shifflett, Dylan Horne and Corbin Lucas. Those guys are the core of the team," Sherfey said Thursday.
Griffin threw 5.1 innings for the Reds last summer then logged 16.2 innings for BC this spring. He was third on the staff of the Eagles in relief outings with 13. Ray pitched in one game for the Eagles this spring.
"He is coming aboard; I think he is going to do really well," Sherfey said of Ray.
The Reds have to replace pitcher Tanner Moyers, who is with the Staunton Braves of the Valley Baseball League, according to Sherfey.
Among the other returning players for the Reds are outfielders Lucas and Robert Sherfey. Lucas hit .415 in regular-season play with three homers and 16 RBIs in 16 games in 2020 for the Reds. Another outfielder is Noah Cornwell.
Key infielders include Patrick O'Neal, Horne, Shifflett, and Mitchell.
The Reds were 11-10 in regular-season play last year and were fifth out of eight teams. Bridgewater beat Clover Hill in the playoffs before being eliminated by Broadway, the eventual champion.
"That kind of sunk in with the guys. We want to come back and we want to be strong," Sherfey said. "We want to play hard. We lost some guys, for sure. But I feel really good about what I have recruited so far that are coming in. We think we are going to jell real good and I'm looking for a great season out of these guys. They are ready to go. We will see how we get going this weekend. We feel good about the team. We will give it a run for the money. Our intentions are to win a championship every year."
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series previewing all eight RCBL teams ahead of the league’s opening weekend, which begins Saturday.
