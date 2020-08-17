When Duane Beck and his wife, Lois, moved into their new cottage home at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, it was laid out exactly as they had spent months envisioning. From retro oak trimmings redone to sleek white entryways and modern appliances to match, after months of planning — and many more dreaming — the Becks walked into their finished residence four weeks ago, happy to be home.
Because the Becks redesigned and refurbished the interior to match their dream home at VMRC, not only are they celebrating their retirement homecoming, they are also upgrading the home of a lower-income family in Appalachia.
“This group of contractors gathers anything construction related that can be used and they work amongst themselves to remodel the homes of less fortunate families,” said Greg Nesselrodt, VMRC construction manager. “If they don't have what they need to fix a home, they'll take what they do have and sell it to purchase whatever they need.”
Earl Martin is a local contractor who co-founded an informal carpenters guild nearly 18 years ago in Harrisonburg that volunteers time to collect and donate resources to improve strangers’ homes.
Prior to a new resident moving into a long-term retirement home, Nesselrodt guts the residence and calls the guild to pick the building’s bones for valuable parts after saving items that can be reused or donated.
Cabinets, vanity tops and flooring are among several items that VMRC can donate to secondhand collectors like Gift and Thrift, Mercy House and Sharing With Appalachian People.
Martin said guild volunteers will salvage anything from copper pipes to aluminum siding, items that cost more to remove than they are worth at the recycling center.
“A philosophy of the carpenters guild has been to lend a hand to somebody in a tough spot,” Martin said. “We try to do a project a month and maybe get anywhere from six to 15, sometimes 20 carpenters together on a Friday, all day Friday to work at somebody’s house who might be in a tight pinch.”
Sharing With Appalachian People, one of the recipients of refurbishing leftovers, provides home repair to substandard housing in eastern Kentucky and West Virginia.
Appalachia program coordinator Kristin Overstreet said the services depend on invaluable donations to help with home repair and building for those below the poverty line.
“Usually, it’s items they can't afford to get and what they have is not up to par. … Our folks find a need and fill a need, and that's how we've been blessed to be able to use the items given to us,” she said.
Beck said the idea of the the past tenant's home furnishings being preserved for future homes was an attractive one.
"It was appealing because recycling materials and not dumping it in all landfills and stuff. We've been into recycling for a long time," he said.
Nesselrodt has worked as the construction manager at VMRC for 11 years and said recognizing the waste of refurbishing, reaching out to the carpenters guild and bridging resources to communities in need has opened his eyes.
"It's just amazing to me how much or what one may consider trash is just something wonderful to someone who needs it,” Nesselrodt said. “Hey, this might not be perfect, but it might be perfect for someone.”
As for the Becks, they are enjoying their new-to-them, dream home.
“We really like it. They did a wonderful job refurbishing it,” Beck said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.