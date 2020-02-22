Africa is often cited as the plant from whose seeds human life first spread across the globe. But descendants of the African diaspora share the same vein and breath of ancestors, heritage robbed through slavery and imperialism. Still, a familiar sound and spirit spans across the various countries with African roots.
Hypnotic harmonies reminiscent of western and central African cultures will be shared tonight by DC Highlife Stars to raise funds for Haitian humanitarian organization Resources to Resources, in recognition of the sweeping connections in black culture.
In Haiti, canvas huts with dusty lawns of litter and stone serve as homes for thousands as the Caribbean nation remains at an imbalance, struggling to recover from the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that ravaged its shores in 2010.
The World Factbook sites “poverty, corruption, vulnerability to natural disasters and low levels of education” as primary obstacles for the country’s stagnant recovery. Everyone has seen the tragic stills of the impoverished nation’s post-natural disaster, but many citizens remain resilient in their work to overcome hardships and stimulate the economy.
Executive director Daniel Beers co-founded Resources to Resources five years ago with his wife, Kymber, after an initial trip to Haiti in 2010 exposed them to the fatal flaws of many well-intentioned disaster relief groups.
“While those organizations were good at large-scale distribution of food and tarps and tents, they were not responsive to local needs on the ground and work with local organizations, which lots of people found frustrating,” Beers said. “Lots of Haitians felt they had no say.”
Rather than directing and streamlining funds into Haiti, Resources to Resources has a micro-savings program that pairs working Haitians with U.S. donors who match their savings incrementally to prevent accrued interest and falling into a downward debt spiral. Without financial infrastructure, Haitians often have to spend what they make to prevent theft, so Resources to Resources equip individuals with access to mobile banking and lead educational workshops to promote saving habits and safe investments.
“The ideas and ability of people in these disaster affected communities are lacking financial resources and lacking resources to help them realize their goals. What we do is direct money into the hands of Haitians working to rebuild their community,” Beers said. “People are allowed to use the money for anything they want. Some invest in small-scale businesses, some repair their houses, some pay for their kids to go to school.”
Partnerships with regional organizations such as OPMAGAT, a farmers collective in Camp Perrin, promotes the established efforts of Haitians, which in turn encourages self-structured and organized work, reserving developmental power for locals.
Tonight’s event is also the closing piece of James Madison University’s 10th annual African, African American and Diaspora Studies Interdisciplinary Conference, which began on Thursday. Titled “Black Temporalities: Past, Present, and Future,” it only fits that the conference’s final gathering is synced to the drumbeats of DC Highlife Stars in connection with Resources to Resources’ mission of aiding a stronger future in Haiti.
Collecting musicians that hail from Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Haiti, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire and more — DC Highlife Stars is a celebration of music’s organic ability to inspire dance and connection with an energetic blend of rumba, afrobeat, funk and reggae.
Singer and guitarist Michael Shereikis said while not a Haitian band, the group has often performed at Haitian venues and has an undeniable connection to the Caribbean sound.
“It’s an African music show, but it’s about the diaspora and Haiti figures largely in the diaspora, so you hear a lot of similarities and echoes in African music,” Shereikis said. “We’re not a Haitian band but if we mesh with a Haitian band, you’d feel it. You’d feel the mesh.”
Resources to Resources is an independent, international non-profit, but it is a partner project to JMU’s Humanitarian Student Association, which is a student organization that helps organize events and fundraisers for Beers’ mission. As a professor in the Department of Justice Studies, Beers also serves as the faculty advisor for the Humanitarian Student Association.
Will Glowacki is a junior at JMU studying for a major in accounting with a minor in humanitarian affairs who joined the organization last year. He said the international non-profit is a successful model of foreign aid because it does not assume or control the financial investments Haitians make to stimulate development.
“One of the main programs is 1-to-1 matching for micro-saving programs, and that is through local organizations, so that’s very much grassroots support,” Glowacki said. “The organization doesn’t try to go in with solutions and answers. It listens to the participants in the program so that funding creates a lot of benefit and economic opportunity for communities in Haiti.”
The Golden Pony is matching the ambience set by DC Highlife Stars with Caribbean food and drink specials. At the show, the Humanitarian Student Association is hosting a silent auction with various goods from Haitian creators such as metal art from Papillon Marketplace, coffee and chocolates from Singing Rooster as well as a gift basket from Friendly City Food Co-op.
Last year’s benefit raised approximately $2,500. General admission tonight is $12 and $8 for students, and the show begins at 7 p.m. at The Golden Pony.
