Joe Fierro was a landscaper, Isabella Kiser was working at a horse barn, Kellie Sacksteder was an air traffic controller and Tanner Bogle was giving rock climbing tours and coaching snowboarding.
But thanks to the inaugural Career Fire Academy, they are now full-time firefighters.
The regional academy started in mid-August, resulting in 11 firefighters joining Rockingham County’s force and three for Harrisonburg.
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway said the academy, which was made up of five jurisdictions, allowed fire departments to recruit and train their own staff.
“We feel it’s something that’s needed now more than it was ever before,” Holloway said.
He said he anticipates the regional academy to happen again, but isn’t sure if it will be on a yearly basis. He said a lot will depend on turnover among the agencies, which include the Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta and Rockingham county fire departments.
For the recent graduates, they say they’re not going anywhere soon.
Fierro, 27, of Linville, said he finally found a job he loved. He said he was working in landscaping two years ago when he began volunteering at the Weyers Cave Fire Company to gain some experience before applying for a full-time gig.
“I worked a lot of jobs and I was really just bored,” he said, adding that volunteering opened his eyes to the firefighting career. “It’s the only thing that I could see myself doing.”
He said the academy provided structure to his everyday life, especially with the physical fitness routine.
“It was very much like boot camp,” he said.
Sacksteder, 24, of Dayton, Ohio, was working as an air traffic controller in San Jose, Calif., after graduating from Kent State University.
She wasn’t happy with what she was doing so she thought about a career change.
Her grandfather, father and brother worked in the fire service. Her brother is a Virginia Beach firefighter.
“My dad always came home from work happy,” she said. “So I said, ‘Let’s try something else.’”
So, Sacksteder applied for academy, got offered a job by Harrisonburg, packed up and moved cross country to the Friendly City.
With no prior firefighter experience, other than the tips she learned from her firefighting family, Sacksteder entered the academy with basic knowledge.
She said the instructors were top notch.
“They get you ready,” she said. “They do a great job getting you in condition.”
Holloway said many of the graduates came to the academy with no experience.
“There’s people that are very interested in emergency services,” he said. “They’re just unable to get into the volunteer ranks … they work a job or two and juggle their family life. This gave us the opportunity to hire these people.”
Kiser, 25, had some experience volunteering for the Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Company.
After graduating from Bridgewater College with an undergraduate degree in business and minor in equine studies in 2017, she began working with show horses.
But some conversations with her brother-in-law, a career firefighter, sparked her passion for firefighting.
Now, along with Sacksteder, she’s among three women firefighters for the city, which employs roughly 100.
“The job is for anybody that wants to do it … anyone that wants to put their minds to it,” she said.
Bogle, 24, of Broadway, was employed at Massanutten Resort working with rock climbers and coaching snowboarders.
“I went from giving rock climbing tours to running into burning buildings, sometimes,” he said.
Bogle was hired by Rockingham County.
He said he’s wanted to be a firefighter since he was a child.
“I’ve always had that burning urge to help people,” he said. “[Firefighting] is the coolest job. I get to do what every little kid dreamed of. I remember them driving by in the fire trucks. Now I get that to do that with the little kids. I get to drive by.”
Long term, Bogle said, he wants to get involved with fire prevention and talking to students at schools. As soon as COVID-19 lets up, he said, he plans to hop into action.
“I can’t wait to go do station tours and go to a school and bring an engine,” he said. “I want to see their eyes light up.”
