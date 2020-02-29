BASKETBALL
PREP
Regional Tournaments
High School Boys
Region 3C
Quarterfinals
Feb. 21
No. 1 Charlottesville 83, No. 8 Wilson Memorial 56
No. 4 Liberty Christian Academy 63, No. 5 Broadway 45
No. 2 Western Albemarle 70, No. 7 Rockbridge County 43
No. 3 Spotswood 68, No. 6 Heritage-Lynchburg 52
Semifinals
Tuesday
Liberty Christian Academy 53, Charlottesville 49
Western Albemarle 56, Spotswood 54
Championship
Friday
At High Seed
Western Albemarle 39, Liberty Christian Academy 37
Region 2B
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
No. 1 East Rockingham 77, No. 8 Clarke County 55
No. 4 Page County 96, No. 5 Staunton 86
No. 3 Stuarts Draft 90, No. 6 Buffalo Gap 75
No. 2 Buckingham County 61, No. 7 Strasburg 36
Semifinals
Friday
At High Seeds
East Rockingham 79, Page County 59
Stuarts Draft 89, Buckingham County 83
Championship
Today
At Spotswood High School
East Rockingham vs. Stuarts Draft, 7:45 p.m.
High School Girls
Region 3C
Quarterfinals
Feb. 21
No. 1 Spotswood 56, No. 8 Liberty Christian Academy 21
No. 4 Fort Defiance 51, No. 5 Brookville 33
No. 2 Charlottesville 47, No. 7 Fluvanna County 44
No. 3 Turner Ashby 48, No. 6 Western Albemarle 41
Semifinals
Tuesday
Spotswood 56, Fort Defiance 36
Turner Ashby 66, Charlottesville 56
Championship
Friday
At High Seed
Spotswood 55, Turner Ashby 49
Region 2B
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
No. 1 Luray 60, No. 8 Clarke County 50
No. 5 Page County 65, No. 4 Madison County 38
No. 3 Stuarts Draft 67, No. 6 Buffalo Gap 40
No. 2 Strasburg 47, No. 7 Stonewall Jackson 40
Semifinals
Thursday
At High Seeds
Luray 36, Page County 35
Strasburg 54, Stuarts Draft 36
Championship
Today
At Spotswood High School
Strasburg vs. Luray, 6 p.m.
