BASKETBALL

PREP

Regional Tournaments

High School Boys

Region 3C

Quarterfinals

Feb. 21

No. 1 Charlottesville 83, No. 8 Wilson Memorial 56

No. 4 Liberty Christian Academy 63, No. 5 Broadway 45

No. 2 Western Albemarle 70, No. 7 Rockbridge County 43

No. 3 Spotswood 68, No. 6 Heritage-Lynchburg 52

Semifinals

Tuesday

Liberty Christian Academy 53, Charlottesville 49

Western Albemarle 56, Spotswood 54

Championship

Friday

At High Seed

Western Albemarle 39, Liberty Christian Academy 37

Region 2B

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

No. 1 East Rockingham 77, No. 8 Clarke County 55

No. 4 Page County 96, No. 5 Staunton 86

No. 3 Stuarts Draft 90, No. 6 Buffalo Gap 75

No. 2 Buckingham County 61, No. 7 Strasburg 36

Semifinals

Friday

At High Seeds

East Rockingham 79, Page County 59

Stuarts Draft 89, Buckingham County 83

Championship

Today

At Spotswood High School

East Rockingham vs. Stuarts Draft, 7:45 p.m.

High School Girls

Region 3C

Quarterfinals

Feb. 21

No. 1 Spotswood 56, No. 8 Liberty Christian Academy 21

No. 4 Fort Defiance 51, No. 5 Brookville 33

No. 2 Charlottesville 47, No. 7 Fluvanna County 44

No. 3 Turner Ashby 48, No. 6 Western Albemarle 41

Semifinals

Tuesday

Spotswood 56, Fort Defiance 36

Turner Ashby 66, Charlottesville 56

Championship

Friday

At High Seed

Spotswood 55, Turner Ashby 49

Region 2B

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

No. 1 Luray 60, No. 8 Clarke County 50

No. 5 Page County 65, No. 4 Madison County 38

No. 3 Stuarts Draft 67, No. 6 Buffalo Gap 40

No. 2 Strasburg 47, No. 7 Stonewall Jackson 40

Semifinals

Thursday

At High Seeds

Luray 36, Page County 35

Strasburg 54, Stuarts Draft 36

Championship

Today

At Spotswood High School

Strasburg vs. Luray, 6 p.m.

