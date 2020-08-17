If the thought of another month tucked away indoors has you bouncing off walls, there's a community teaming with excitement to meet you. Collegiate sports may be on leave, but recreational sports are rolling into the autumn calendar with registration open for teams.
Fall leagues run Aug. 31 at Horizons Edge Sports Campus through Oct. 10. Clinics begin Tuesday for youth basketball, soccer, volleyball, lacrosse and football.
Shenandoah Valley United's fall soccer season begins Sept. 8. Deadline for registration is Aug. 24.
Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition's youth SHEN-ROCK Mountain Bike Team is beginning practice on Aug. 27 through Oct. 31, but all races are canceled for 2020.
Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation youth volleyball, lacrosse and ultimate Frisbee camps and clinics are canceled.
Rockingham County Parks and Recreation tackle football and cheerleading youth programs for fall 2020 have been canceled; changes to basketball season will be announced in the future.
-- Staff Report
