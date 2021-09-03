Helen Hensley made sure the bottom of her tomatoes weren’t burning in their pots on the stovetop Thursday afternoon.
Every year, the Harrisonburg woman makes tomato juice from scratch, and this, the day before her 89th birthday, would be no different.
“I can tomatoes and make juice out of them,” she said, pointing toward the stove.
However, it wasn’t going to be all fun in the kitchen for Hensley on Thursday.
She had to get outside and make the best of the mess left by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which blew through the Valley on Wednesday, dumping 2 to 4 inches of rain in the area.
From the kitchen window by the stove, Hensley could see the damage — inches of standing water stagnating in the summer sun. Pieces of wood washed up from her yard into a neighbor’s and lay beside the house, out of view.
Hensley has called this city dwelling on the north end of town near Blacks Run home for about 50 years. The flooding of her backyard is frequent.
“I’ve kind of gotten used to it,” she said, a hint of resignation tinged her voice.
But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t alarm her as she gets older and her arthritis acts up.
“It’s scary because I live here by myself since my husband passed away 39 years ago,” she said.
Especially during rainfalls such as Wednesday’s, when the road she lives on and several nearby had to be closed by city workers as the deluge poured down, filling roads and bringing water up to homes.
“It rained so bad it came to the doorstep, and it’s scary when I don’t know when [the rain] is going to stop,” Hensley said.
She insisted, though, that she doesn’t want to leave the home where she raised her two daughters, lived with her husband until his death and the stoop where she feeds two local stray cats, as well as her own indoor cat Sylvester.
“I’d hate to leave,” Hensley said.
Robert Teague, an insurance agent with State Farm in Broadway, said Hensley isn’t alone in dealing with flooding on her Valley property, especially more recently and more frequently.
“It seems like over the last several years, we’ve had a lot of storms that produce flooding,” he said.
He said many local residents, like Hensley, have to deal with flooding in their yard or in their home, such as basements. Water can seep in to places such as basements and cause damage to belongings or the house, according to Teague.
“One thing I would tell anybody is if your home is prone to get that kind of water ... from a rising stream or rising water, one of the things you want to make sure is the ground around it is situated so that water will run away from the home,” Teague said.
That way, the water will not saturate the ground so much that extra water forces its way through walls or other barriers between a home and the outside, he said.
On Wednesday, one of Hensley’s daughters called to see if she needed to pick up Hensley and bring her to her home in Port Republic. During another flooding, Hensley stayed at her granddaughter’s house in Waynesboro.
Hensley declined her daughter’s offer Wednesday and on Thursday, she was in her element with empty jars on the living room floor awaiting juice from the tomatoes simmering away in the kitchen.
But Hensley said she knows more storms are likely to come in the future and with them, water may pool up around her home like it has in the past.
