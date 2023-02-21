A group of women, from all across Virginia, connected on Facebook over losing their loved ones to fentanyl poisoning.
They took their pain to the Virginia State Capitol Building last week to advocate for House Bill 1455, which would have charged fentanyl dealers with attempted murder in the first degree in the event of an overdose.
While the bill did not advance, the group of women are not giving up. In fact, they’re just getting started.
According to the Virginia Department of Health Quarterly Drug Death Report, fentanyl in all its forms caused or played a part in 76.4% of all fatal overdoses in 2021. The number of fatal fentanyl overdoses increased 22% from 2020 to 2021.
The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics considers fentanyl the deadliest opioid — it plays a factor in more than half of overdose deaths, according to NCDAS.
Faythe Silveira, a Harrisonburg woman who advocated for the house bill, said it was important for senators to hear from the group before voting. Unless someone has a loved one die from fentanyl poisoning, it’s hard to understand the necessity for stricter convictions against suppliers, she said.
Silveira’s niece-in-law, Paula Moreira, was an 18-year-old who had been accepted to Bridgewater College on a full scholarship, before she died of fentanyl poisoning March 4, 2021.
Although the bill was unsuccessful, Silveira said they had some positive experiences.
Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears met with the women for over an hour, listening to the each of their stories intently, Silveira said.
Afterward, Earle-Sears looked at the group and said, “Now what are we gonna do?”
Another member of the group, Jessica Diacont, of Waynesboro, said Earle-Sears told the women to demand for action instead of asking for it. That was Diacont’s biggest takeaway from the experience, she said.
Diacont’s son Jacob passed away from a fentanyl poisoning on April 3, 2021, at the age of 15. He stayed on life support for a few days before passing.
“I did make a promise to Jacob while we were in the hospital. Hopefully he heard me, but I will continue to fight. And I need to fight for other families as well,” Diacont said.
Diacont said it was comforting to meet other people who had lost loved ones to fentanyl, because they understood the tragedy she went through. It almost felt like meeting family, she said.
It’s important to use the phrase fentanyl “poisoning” rather than “overdose,” Diacont said, because many people who ingest fentanyl don’t know they’re consuming it.
“If you take one Percocet, most likely you’re gonna wake up the next morning. Jacob intended full-heartedly to wake up the next morning, because text messages that I received from him that night were plans for the next day. It was the first day of spring break,” she said.
The senators that voted against the bill said they did so for a few reasons, Diacont said. For instance, drug dealers might not know that fentanyl is in the drugs they’re selling. Diacont disagreed.
After her son passed away, the dealer who sold Jacob a fentanyl-laced pill continued to sell from the same batch, Diacont said.
“Even after he knew what he had [done],” Diacont said.
The women are advocating for a similar bill, Senate Bill 1188 — which would make fentanyl a weapon of terrorism — to pass. A weapon of terrorism is any device or material designed to cause death or serious harm, according to the bill summary.
While House Bill 1455 didn’t advance, it could be reconsidered in the future. In the meantime, the women say they will continue to fight for harsher supplier convictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.