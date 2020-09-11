When the twin towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001, Harrisonburg firefighter Ryan Eagle was just a toddler.
The attacks killed almost 3,000 people, including many firefighters, police officers and rescue crew members.
Growing up, the 22-year-old Turner Ashby High School graduate heard his parents talk about the terrorist attack around the time of its anniversary, but he didn’t really have a full grasp on the tragedy that occurred 19 years ago today.
As he entered his teen years, with the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011, he began to research on his own.
“It wasn’t until the eighth or ninth grade until I sat down and tried to figure out what happened,” he said.
He said watching the firefighters’ courage and commitment to their jobs changed his life.
“They knew their chances of survival weren’t very [good],” he said. “They took their oath very, very seriously. It shows the dedication you have to have to the job. That’s what you strive to do.”
While in high school, Eagle began volunteering with the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company in 2015 and began working for the Harrisonburg Fire Department about a year ago.
Eagle is among a new generation of firefighters entering the service who were either too young to remember the tragic day or weren’t born yet.
Like Eagle, Conner Ifft, who joined HFD in July 2019, was just a little boy when Sept. 11 happened.
As the 20-year-old Warrenton native’s interest in firefighting grew, he spent time watching documentaries on the attacks and listening to stories from his mentors in the profession.
As a teenager, he remembered having a great deal of respect for the heroes who ran toward danger that day.
“It’s important to pay respect and remember the sacrifice they made,” he said.
Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia was a firefighter with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department in Maryland on Sept. 11.
He was in York, Pa., for training when the towers were hit.
“For first responders who were alive during 9/11, the images are seared into our memories,” Tobia said. “You have firsthand knowledge instead of relying on history books or stories.”
While the new generation of firefighters doesn’t have firsthand knowledge, he said it’s important they research and listen to the stories that will be passed down to their generation.
“It’s so important to keep the memory alive so it doesn’t fade away,” Tobia said. “Unless we make an effort to remember these events, they fall into the shadows and have the potential to lose their significance.”
As the new generation of local firefighters enter the service, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Lt. Stephanie Brown is making sure they hear the stories and see the images of the attacks when they attend her classes at Massanutten Technical Center.
Brown, who has been a firefighter since 2002, was working her last day at the Federated Auto Parts store in Staunton when the Sept. 11 attacks happened.
She was a volunteer firefighter in Grottoes at the time.
“It pushed me to really want to be a career firefighter,” she said, adding that the tragedy drove her to take more firefighting classes. “I wanted to help people. Everyone says that, but I did. I felt there was a need. I wanted to be able to help others.”
Brown began working as a career firefighter in Winchester before moving to Page County in 2012 and to Rockingham County three years ago.
She now serves as an MTC instructor teaching area high school students interested in a fire and rescue career.
Today, students will watch videos of the attacks and talk about what they have heard and what they’ve been told.
Brown said they will also discuss important takeaways from America’s darkest days.
She said the attacks showed the dedication that firefighters have to protecting others first. While thousands seeking safety fled the destruction, firefighters ran toward the burning buildings even though they knew they were putting themselves in harm’s way.
Brown also said the attacks showed America’s unity during troubling times.
Given the civil unrest in several parts of the country, she said, it’s a valuable lesson.
“With all of the chaos, riots and everybody against each other ... there was a time when everyone came together, and we can still do that,” she said. “We can pull together as a country. We’ve done it before.”
