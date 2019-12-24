Attending a Christmas Eve service is an annual opportunity for families to gather and celebrate the holidays, said Stephanie Sorge, pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church.
“Christmas Eve has a strong emotional connection for a lot of people,” Sorge said. “It has a different sense of holiness and reverence. … This is a tangible way they can connect with the spirit of Christmas.”
Whether peeking into stockings or roasting a pig on a spit is how your loved ones celebrate the end of Advent, congregating at church to join in holy hymnals or jolly jingles is a timeless tradition for many families.
Over 30 churches throughout Harrisonburg are opening their doors this evening as residents pour into the religious naves in memory of biblical beginnings. Many services are offering communion and candle lighting tonight, but each place of worship offers a unique way to honor the birth of Jesus Christ.
Trinity Presbyterian Church is hosting one service from 5 to 8 p.m., which includes monologues from characters such as Zachariah, Elizabeth, Mary and Joseph, as well as carols and time of reflection for children. Sorge said she anticipates nearly 150 attendees.
Cornerstone Church of Harrisonburg is offering a shorter service from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a message called “The Miracle of the Manger,” which includes visuals from “Miracle on 34th Street,” in continuation of a series during Advent. Church secretary Jodi Dobscha said last year’s service was attended by over 100 people.
Various churches are closing off the year with sermon series. Mount Clinton United Methodist Church is a smaller church attended by approximately 30 people, according to Pastor Kevin Poeckert. From 9 to 10 p.m., Poeckert will lead the congregation in the Christmas Eve service, which ties into “Journey to the Manger,” a series about preparation and anticipation for the opportunities that lay await in the coming year.
“This journey that we take each Advent season allows us to prepare ourselves for Jesus’ birth. Through the last four weeks, we’ve been journeying through joy and love, trust, to get to this point of Christmas Eve,” Poeckert said. “The important part of this service is that people can come and experience a Christmas Eve service and learn the end of this journey is not the end of a journey, but the beginning of something new as the new year begins.”
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church has four services, beginning at 4 p.m. with English family Mass with the youth choir, followed by Misa de Nochebuena at 7 p.m., English Mass with choir at 9 p.m. and English midnight Mass at 11:50 p.m., with carols starting at 11:15.
Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene has two services, one at 4:30 and one at 6 p.m., which include candle lighting, music, message and cookies with fellowship after the services.
First Presbyterian Church also has two services, one at 4:30 and the latter at 7:30 p.m. Director of music and worship Shannon Kiser said the first service tends to attract approximately 400 worshippers, while the second service is attended by half that.
Muhlenberg Lutheran Church has three evening services at 4:30, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. The Advent series “What Can’t Wait?” asks what type of waiting God wants of his disciples.
Crosslink Community Church has services at 5 and 6:30 p.m. with child care offered for young ones in prekindergarten and younger, while Harrisonburg Baptist Church’s singing of the carol “Away in a Manger” is led by a young child at the 7 p.m. service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.