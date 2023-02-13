A health nonprofit is offering free medical services in Harrisonburg and it’s seeking volunteers to help run the event.
Remote Area Medical — a nonprofit that offers pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care for those in need — is seeking volunteers for its May 6-7 clinic, according to a press release. The pop-up event will be at Rockingham County Fairgrounds, located at 4808 S. Valley Pike in Harrisonburg.
Remote Area Medical is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals, as well as general support volunteers to set up on May 5 and take down on May 7.
The nonprofit also needs overnight parking volunteers, as well as interpreters to help guide people through the process.
People don’t need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support. Those who want to volunteer can contact Remote Area Medical at 865-579-1530 or visit its website at www.ramusa.org.
All Remote Area Medical services are free and require no ID, according to the press release. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Services available at the free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.