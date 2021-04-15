It never gets old, says Broadway graduate Ally Repko.
Now a key senior for Elon softball, catcher/designated player Repko will face hometown James Madison again this weekend as the Colonial Athletic Association rivals meet for a three-game softball series in Harrisonburg.
“After COVID, any time you get to play is special,” Repko said in a telephone interview Thursday during a break from practice. “Before I came to school [in North Carolina] I really didn’t get to play in high school games there at JMU. It is definitely exciting any time I get to go home.”
Repko is hitting .310 this season, has started all 27 games and leads the team in OPS at 1.073 and RBIs with 22 while smashing five homers, the second-best mark on the team.
“I have loved having her around,” Elon Coach Kathy Bocock, a Turner Ashby graduate, said Thursday of Repko. “Believe it or not, she is quiet at times. She loves to play and she definitely loves to hit. She is locked into it and trying to get better with every swing.”
Due to protocols, Repko said her parents and grandparents will have to watch from the hill above the right-field fence when the series begins on Saturday with a single game at 11 a.m. JMU and Elon are slated to meet twice on Sunday, starting at noon.
Nationally-ranked JMU (19-1) is in first in the South Division of the CAA at 8-1 while Elon (13-14) is second at 6-3. The CAA Championships will be held May 12-14 in Harrisonburg. Elon played at JMU in 2019 in the regular season and CAA tournament but the pandemic wiped out league play in 2020.
“JMU, when they are at home, they can be a little bit different team when they are on the road,” Bocock said. “I know our team is at times, right? They are going to come after us. They have a lot of respect for us, as we do for them. So I think it should be some really good games. We play the game for a reason — there has to be a winner and a loser. We are going to come and focus on playing Elon softball and getting after it.”
JMU won two of three games at Elon earlier this season, with the Dukes breaking out with seven runs in the top of the seventh to win the series finale 10-3 last month. Repko had a two-run homer as Elon beat JMU 5-4 on March 27 in North Carolina.
Repko is in her fourth season under Bocock at Elon and is on track to graduate this semester as a marketing major. But thanks to a ruling from the NCAA due to the pandemic, she is eligible to play a fifth year of college softball if she so desires.
“I have definitely considered another year,” Repko said. “I have friends who are applying for jobs and grad school. It is definitely something that is on my mind all of the time.”
She is also interested in graduate school and working in athletics but doesn’t have a deadline for when she hopes to decide what her plans are. “That is where my passion is,” she said of athletics.
Repko said if she returned to Elon for a fifth season she would pick up additional communication classes.
“Ally knows we would love to have her” back, Bocock said. “That is kind of where we are. I will do whatever I need to help her. It is about her and her future.”
For the past two years, Repko has been teammates at Elon with a former high school rival — Carley Davis of Turner Ashby. Davis, from Bridgewater, is a sophomore catcher/DP who has started 24 games and is hitting .196. The versatile performer has also played first base and third base in two seasons for the Phoenix.
“She has done a great job for us behind the plate, controlling the pitchers,” Bocock said of Davis. “This is her first year of playing CAA games because we didn’t have our CAA season last year when she was a freshman. She is coming along.”
Both fathers of Repko and Davis played baseball at Bridgewater College. Repko’s mother, Jo, played softball for the Eagles.
“We love when we get to go home,” said Repko, adding she discusses with Davis where they plan to eat while in the area. “Conversations come a lot more natural” than with other teammates.
Repko played at Broadway for Coach Becky Cantrell. She was a three-time All-State honoree at third base, set the program record with 35 homers and was the Valley District Player of The Year while with the Gobblers.
She hit .229 with a team-best six homers for Elon in 2018 as she played in 52 games, with 51 starts, mostly at third base. She hit .278 in 2019 in 54 games at third base, then batted .263 in 20 games — all starts — last year before the season was canceled due to the pandemic.
Repko, who said this year has been a challenge with canceled games and protocols, was named to the CAA all-tournament team in 2019 and was an all-rookie pick in the CAA in 2018.
The pandemic has also been a challenge for Davis in her first two seasons of college softball.
“I would say in the broadest sense of softball, never take anything for granted. I would rather be sitting through a (four)-hour practice on a Saturday than sitting at home,” Davis told the News-Record last year, soon after the schedule stopped.
This weekend, Davis and Repko will get to play in front of family — even if they are watching from a grassy hill.
