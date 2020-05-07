Stiff muscles, shortness of breath and trembling are all signs that the body is tired and needs rest. You may recognize these symptoms after a difficult workout and listen to your body, giving it time to recover, but the same signs can also be linked to feelings of anxiety and should be treated with the same attentiveness.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and staying inside the same four walls every day in fear of your health is not prime for your brain and emotions.
Dr. Luanne Long, Sentara RMH Outpatient Behavioral Health clinical manager, said May is normally peak season, with about 80 clients coming in and out of the clinic each day, but now the hallways are quiet and chaises longues sit collecting dust. Out of sight but not out of mind — therapists continue providing care, conducting weekly phone call and email check-ins, but Long said the number of people seeking mental health services is at a low because everyone is in “survival mode.”
“Once this is over, we anticipate that surge in mental health as we’ve seen the surge at the hospital. So, human beings in the middle of a crisis hunker down. It is survival. ‘What do I got to do to stay safe?’ Physically, right now, that’s where we are in the Maslow’s needs. We’re staying safe,” Long said.
According to Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, humans have five categories of needs: physiological, safety, love, esteem and self-actualization. Safety needs, the second tier, is met by secure employment, health and resources. In contrast to packed hospital floors and empty grocery shelves, it’s clear the globe is teetering on the second step.
According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 45% of adults in the U.S. report the pandemic is detrimentally impacting their mental health.
Formerly, telehealth was a fairly novel resource, infrequently provided by clinics. With shutdowns preventing in-person care and a rise in mental health concerns, health care services had to quickly adapt to providing remote services.
Marie Bradley, administrative director of Family Life Resource Center, has over 20 years of office experience and said the shift to serving clients from home was a tumultuous process. But it will benefit clinics in the long run by expanding access to services, she said.
“We keep hearing from our clients, they keep thanking us and telling us we’re a constant. That at least they can count on us, on this portion of their life,” Bradley said. “We’re seeing our clients are feeling more isolated, feeling more anxiety, so that’s why it was super important for us to offer the teletherapy and the telephone sessions as well. … To anyone out there feeling anxious, depressed, isolated — reach out to a counselor, set up teletherapy because at least you know it’s someone you know you can have contact with.”
Virtual treatment and therapy ensure people with mental health concerns are not alone, but Long said 20% of clients live outside of network coverage areas and virtual care does not resolve the third tier: love.
“The thing that we need the most, social support, we’re told to stay away from. And as human beings, we need touch. We were created for touch. And we’re told not to touch,” she said. “How do I help you? I can’t hear you through the screen. I can’t reach over and touch your shoulder. … We’re looking at each other but how do I touch you? How do I let you know that I care?”
Face-to-face sessions for new clients will become available next week, individual sessions will reopen in two weeks and group therapy will resume the following. By the end of May, Long said, telehealth services may no longer be covered by basic insurance plans.
April Hepler, founder of Adagio House, has spent years providing counseling to caregivers and began expanding services to middle school boys with autism and high school girls with anxiety shortly before the pandemic. Since March, Hepler said the nonprofit’s caseload was cut in half due to college students moving away and caregivers living with vulnerable populations.
Hepler said staying in isolation with loved ones without respite is exhausting, and the pandemic has heightened anxieties and feelings of deep sadness for many people. To ensure people could maintain a connection to licensed counselors without worrying about payment, Hepler began coordinating Shenandoah Valley Emotional Support Line last month, a free, confidential resource in partnership with zine “Las Traumadas” and community organizers.
“It’s one thing when we have anxiety and we can’t quite pinpoint it. We can say ‘Oh, that’s not really real,’ and we can talk ourselves out of it, but this is something that is very real, and it’s right here and it’s harder to navigate it ourselves,” Hepler said. “I wish we had better health care. The people would have better access to what they need for mental health without worrying how much it costs for them to access it.”
Twelve licensed counselors are donating one hour each week to listen to callers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m., and services are available in Spanish from 7 to 8 p.m. each night. Hepler coordinates the service and said six people have called over the past few weeks just in need of a listening ear.
“Mostly it’s been passing along resources for people, but there were also a few calls where they felt very alone and they just needed someone to talk with and that’s what we’re here for. Some of them have been looking for more long-term therapy, so they just wanted referrals to more local resources doing telehealth, but I would say the majority of callers are just calling in and saying, ‘I feel so alone and worried and I just need someone to talk with me,’” Hepler said.
The March study by Kaiser shows if you’re feeling lonely, you’re far from alone, but 24% of women and people of color reported stress related to the pandemic as having a major impact on their mental health.
Mental health service providers such as Long are also practicing coping mechanisms to mitigate the negative feelings of isolation.
“I do a lot of self-compassion, do my own radical acceptance, so that I can be a good role model for them. I laugh a lot and I need to keep the stress away as much as I can and kind of roll with it,” Long said.
There’s no telling how long the pandemic will control day-to-day decisions and activities, but Long said mental health concerns will continue after the world reopens, and health care providers are ready to help.
“People will need support even in the recovery, and that’s where we will come in,” Long said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.