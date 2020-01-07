The case against the former Elkton Rescue Squad treasurer accused of stealing thousands of dollars over a 12-year span will head to a grand jury.
Pamela Faye Monger, 51, of McGaheysville, was charged with nine felony counts of embezzlement.
On Tuesday, during a hearing in Rockingham County General District Court, prosecutors dropped seven of the charges. However, those charges could be reinstated by a grand jury.
A judge found probable cause for the two remaining counts.
Prosecutors plan to present evidence to a grand jury on Jan. 21.
Monger was arrested by the Virginia State Police on Sept. 9.
It’s unclear when the investigation began, but court documents state Special Agent Adam Galton found 56 instances of embezzlement from 2005 to 2017.
The total amount embezzled, according to court documents, was $74,845.59.
The agent said in Monger’s arrest warrant that she wrote checks to herself.
“The then-treasurer of the squad had written checks to herself but reported the charges under the ledger under other vendor names,” he wrote.
Monger has been released from the Rockingham County Jail on her own recognizance.
She is employed as an administrative assistant for the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
Chief Ian Bennett has declined to comment, referring calls to the city’s spokesman, Michael Parks.
Parks has declined to say what Monger’s status was, including if she was still employed or on administrative leave.
