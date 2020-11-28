As shops opened for Small Business Saturday, Jason Rutt was among the early bird shoppers at Walkabout Outfitter on South Main Street in downtown Harrisonburg.
Rutt, 36, of Harrisonburg, said his family believes it’s vital to support locally owned businesses. He also said going to brick-and-mortar shops has advantages to shopping online.
“It’s nice to be able to see the products,” he said, adding that the employees often are able to make suggestions that he would not get from browsing a website.
Vince Mier, store manager of Walkabout Outfitter, said he’s hoping for sales to pick up during the last month of the year.
“It’ll be a tough year, but we’ve sold many more tents than previous years,” Mier said.
He said it’s critical that people shop local, especially downtown.
“It’s important to shop downtown so we can have a downtown Harrisonburg,” Mier said.
Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express as a shopping alternative to Black Friday to support local stores, which compete against big-box stores and online retailers.
American Express estimates that for every dollar spent locally, 67 cents stays local.
The credit card company reported that its study showed that 62% of small businesses reported that they need to see spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of the year to stay afloat.
Anna Hudick owns Inside My Locket jewelry, which crafts jewelry from sterling silver, natural gemstones and freshwater pearls.
She started making jewelry in 2012 as a hobby, but turned it into a small business in 2016.
Without a brick-and-mortar shop, she relied on craft shows and festivals to sell her art.
But thanks to COVID-19, they dried up.
“It’s been a really slow year,” Hudick said.
She’s hoping that changes with a pop-up shop in the lobby of The Hub, located at 128 W. Bruce St. in Harrisonburg.
“I really hope people are going to shop downtown this year,” she said. “I’d really like to keep that money in the community. That would be great for all of us. Our community was hit hard with furloughs.”
The shop, which will also include artwork from Louis Wenger, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Dec. 11 and 12.
Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
The shop will also feature a gift wrapping station. Those purchasing items at the shop will get free gift wrapping and others can bring their gifts to be wrapped in exchange for a monetary or food donation to the food bank.
“It can be stressful and tedious to wrap presents, but I enjoy it,” Hudick said.
Jessica Noe, who owns Lineage with her husband, Paul Hansbarger, said business has been steady despite COVID-19.
“It’s been really good,” Noe said. “We’ve been really supported by the online and Harrisonburg community.”
Located in the Agora Downtown Market, Lineage sells bags, handmade from waxed cotton canvas and full-grain leather. It also sells candles and a variety of items from local artisans.
She said it’s important for residents to support their community businesses, especially because they employ local people.
“You’re supporting peoples’ lives,” Noe said.
