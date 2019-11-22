Joel Christophel, 24, said he decided to live in the Denton building on Court Square in Harrisonburg because it was downtown and affordable.
“That’s literally the reason I live there,” he said.
Now, he and residents of the 43 other apartments in the historic building may have to find a new place to live.
Rockingham County and Harrisonburg are looking at purchasing the building to expand the criminal justice offices and facilities located downtown, according to County Administrator Stephen King.
Marsha Garst, the commonwealth’s attorney, previously said that increasing workloads and duties have produced a need for more space for the court system.
“At this point, we know at some point we’re going to need space,” King said in a phone interview on Thursday. “And we think that time frame is five years out, so we’re trying to do our due diligence to come up with a plan on how to accomplish that.”
And the Denton building is the leading solution, King said.
At least 45 local residents disagree. On Thursday, they gathered at the springhouse, across from the Denton building and the Rockingham County General District Court, with picket signs protesting
One of those was Christophel, who was told about the rally by a co-worker.
Many members of Harrisonburg’s homeless population also showed up, calling for the money that would be spent on the Denton building to instead be used for a homeless shelter or other forms of public housing.
The Denton building lies on two parcels in the city of Harrisonburg with three addresses — 50 S. Liberty St., 58 S. Liberty St. and 61 Court Square — with a combined assessed value of nearly $3.9 million, according to 2019 data from the Harrisonburg City Real Estate Information System.
The properties are owned by the descendants of Jefferson Simon Denton, who first started a furniture business in 1878 and moved the operation to the building on Court Square in 1921, where it would operate until closing in 1992, according to the Denton Downtown Properties website.
Renovated in 1996, the space houses Larkin Arts, a combined art store, gallery space and studios, as well as 44 apartments, according to the Denton website.
The Denton building “is a place where we already have excellent affordable housing for people and the excellent cultural jewel of Larkin Arts,” said Michael Snell-Feikema, an area activist and an organizer of Thursday’s protest. “It’s about saying no to destroying that.”
King said he was unable to provide details about the potential demolition of the Denton building or price of the project.
“We don’t really have that kind of information,” he said, adding that it was still early in the process.
Work is already being done to expand court capacity, such as adding a courtroom and chamber to the second floor of the current building, and a contract has been signed to modify a courtroom and waiting area along with providing new space for attorneys to meet with clients, according to King.
However, he said the additions will only fill the gap for the next five years.
The purchase of the Denton building would help to provide a solution beyond the next five years, King said.
As for Christophel, an Eastern Mennonite University graduate and software developer, he said he didn’t know where he would move if he cannot live at the Denton building another year, but said he was confident he’d figure it out.
But he said he wasn’t sure about some of his fellow renters.
It is funny how easily the balance of human dignity is tilted in favor of government and the forces of capitalism in the town of Harrisonburg, a city that has not done justice to thinking about 'justice' and the basic maslowian need of housing. On another stream of thinking, I too wonder if the legalization of marijuana would significantly decrease the need for more property for court services.
