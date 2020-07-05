ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — On a normal Independence Day, Aaron Shifflett, of Shenandoah, would bring his kids to the Thunderbird Cafe to watch the fireworks display by Massanutten.
But Saturday was no normal Independence Day.
This year, Shifflett and his children, Easton and Kaydence, both 3, enjoyed the display from Warble Road next to Landmark Tabernacle in Rockingham.
"It's not been the same, but at least we are able to get out and enjoy it as best we can," Shifflett said of celebrating Independence Day during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's much better than being stuck at home."
Parking lots of churches, schools and businesses along U.S. 33 were filled with thousands of Valley residents all looking up to the sky from inside or beside their cars, with the reflections of red, white and blue and the many other colors of fireworks going off. Fireworks also occasionally erupted from homes and fields alongside the road.
Independence Day "means to me for all the men and women who scarified their lives to give us the freedom we have today. That's something I don't want to ever take for granted," Shifflett said.
Easton and Kaydence both agreed their favorite part of July 4 was the fireworks, a sentiment shared by other Valley kids Branson Cubbage, 8, of Elkton, and Meredith Hoskins, 5, of Massanuten.
Branson had been brought by his grandparents Harold and Shirley Herring and their neighbor, Peggy Million, all of Elkton.
The Herrings and Million said they had never celebrated Independence Day in such a small group before.
"But if you're with family and friends, it means a lot," said Shirley Herring, while sitting in a foldout chair in the parking lot of the McGaheysville shopping center.
Million said she was glad for Massanutten's display as other events, such as Harrisonburg's fireworks displays were cancelled.
Branson said he was looking forward most to the blue fireworks, which there were many.
Meredith Hoskins called the fireworks "awesome" as she leapt in the air outside of McGaheysville Elementary after Massanutten's display had finished.
She was there with her parents, Donna and Bryan, as well as her 2-year-old brother, Matthew.
"I think it's nice just to be in community, even though everyone's doing their own thing, being in the proximity of people," Bryan Hoskins said. "There's still commonalities that bring us all together."
