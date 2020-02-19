Armed with a passion for quality beer and a homebrew kit, Jeff Moon studied as many texts and manuals as he could get his hands on for years with ambitions to open his own brewery. Two years ago, he took the leap and purchased the Wolfe Street Brewing lot to begin his beermaking adventure under the name Restless Moons Brewing.
On Feb. 24, 2018, Restless Moons opened its doors and metamorphosed from a far-off dream into a full-fledged operation. This weekend, the taproom is celebrating its anniversary with familiar tunes and new brews.
Five beers are being released for the celebration: a Czech pilsner, a peanut butter chocolate banana Belgian strong ale, a coffee helles made with Black Sheep Coffee’s Ethiopian blend, a honey almond porter made in collaboration with The Friendly Fermenter and a lime ginger shiso gose made in collaboration with Mashita.
“I tried to focus the whole anniversary event around people we’ve become friends with over our time here. That goes for the beers as well as the music,” Moon said. “I reached out to musicians that I now know personally and am a fan of because of working with them through the brewery.”
Both amateur and seasoned independent performers have found a home in the brewery’s open floor plan and auditorium-style seating. To give back thanks, various acts are lining up for this weekend’s anniversary party. On Friday, the Judy Chops is sharing some bluesy Americana and Saturday features acts from Josh Davidson, Cousin Jimmy’s Stringband and GypsyTown. The Backroad Hitchhikers are ending the birthday bash on Sunday with an acoustic set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.