It creeps in the back aisles of the department outlet; it lingers in the stale air of grocery stores: holiday decorations.
Sept. 22 marks the fall equinox, and trees have yet to turn a rosy hue, much less lose all their leaves, before stores are preparing to get in the wintry holiday season.
Store inventory orders often are placed at the start of each year by many retailers, but some business owners are off to an earlier start in sales and deals for the winter season.
Earlier this week on Instagram, local potter Ros O’Brien began sharing sneak peeks of her winter designs: a mantel topping pine tree and snowflake imprinted clay.
“August and September are when I normally start thinking about a holiday collection,” O’Brien said.
As a small batch potter, O’Brien’s moments in the studio and at the kiln are sparse, so she has to begin designing and experimenting with products for the holidays months in advance.
“I fire about once a month or so, so if I want to make a form I’ve never made before, that takes some time,” she said.
Working from a flat slab rather than a wheel, O’Brien said she loves creating organic textures and prints from items in her environment, like cedar branches from the neighbor’s yard or delicate, vintage doilies. Her trademark items are mugs and planters, but this season seems to have bigger mugs and soup bowls in store for cozy slurping at home.
For the more adventurous, outdoor gear shops are beginning to line shelves with weatherproof and wool items to survive the cold.
Just as Harrisonburg’s Walkabout Outfitters is shedding the last traces of summer with its seasonal clearance sale, parkas and thermal clothing began lining racks weeks ago.
Store manager Vince Mier said apparel and gear for wintry weather is arriving in perfect time as the temperatures began plummeting to a consistently chilly, lower 60s over the past week.
“Nice thing is this year, the weather is lining up with our inventory, so we have cooler weather and cooler weather [items] in the store, so we are eagerly anticipating the fourth quarter of 2020,” Mier said. “I never anticipated us selling so many face masks.”
Because the Valley offers sprawling summits to socially distance with a view, Mier said the store has seen an uptick in new customers, locally and abroad.
“When we’re not able to travel like we normally would, people are looking around and seeing what they can do, and that’s camping and hiking,” he said.
To combat the loss of sales from the pandemic reducing window shoppers and foot traffic, some retailers have boosted their online presence.
In the colder months, dry skin turns brittle and cracks can threaten anyone’s resolve. To add salt on the wound of damaged skin, face masks have become a detriment to skin care routines.
Irina Dovganetskiy, who owns withSimplicity, downtown Harrisonburg’s organic cosmetic retailer, started preparing products and virtual experiences for holiday shoppers months ago.
“Producing most of our stuff here, we have to be ahead, so we already have our black Friday sales figured out,” Dovganetskiy said. “It's our busiest time, so we’re preparing in advance in production.”
Next month, the store will be undergoing remodeling, so the team is launching several virtual experiences, like last week’s debut of Instagram filters, so customers can browse color choices and virtually try on shades of lipsticks, eye shadows and powders.
“We hope that everything is going to be lifted up and things will be better, but we’re prepared for the worst if things have to be shut down or if people have to shop online,” she said.
Snow and Ice Christmas Store serves wintry decor year-round in Harrisonburg, but the shop always carries items related to the season and begins transforming into a complete winter wonderland in summer. Owner Dustin Kline said clientele has been low without vacationing tourists, so shelves of elves and reindeer are threatened with a coat of dust, but he takes care to keep stock relevant and trendy.
“We start changing over early, and we don’t push the season as hard as some of the big-box stores,” he said. “Customers coming in are really looking for things that give them that Christmas at home feel, the warm memories and sentimentality and that great feeling they get at Christmas so when folks come in.”
Local retailers curate stores with dreams and future memories, and holiday shopping looks to be the key to survival of many stores suffering through the pandemic.
“One or two bad seasons for one business can be detrimental and put them under because they don’t have the cash reserves like the big-box stores do,” Kline said.
