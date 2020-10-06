After a two-month delay, the Harrisonburg Police Department plans to host a scaled-back National Night Out tonight.
There won't be any traditional cookouts this year because of COVID-19, but police, fire and rescue vehicles will create a convoy to drive through three city neighborhoods.
The convoy will begin at 6 p.m. with a visit to the Northeast neighborhood, followed by stops at Harris Gardens on Vine Street and Mosby Court.
Police are asking residents to stand in their front yards or on their porches and wave as the convoy passes.
The police department will also unveil an NNO 2020 Virtual Tour video highlighting the neighborhoods the city usually visits.
“Creating a video of what National Night Out means is a great way to continue the good things going on in Harrisonburg," Lt. Chris Monahan said. "It puts on display the values of National Night Out and the people that work and live in this city."
The video will be unveiled this morning on the department's Facebook page.
— Staff Report
