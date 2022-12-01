For anyone interested in becoming a pet owner, now might be the time.
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA has reduced adoption fees from Thursday to Dec. 10 as part of a national adoption event. All cat adoption fees are $25 and all dog adoption fees are $50 during this time, according to a press release.
The event, called Empty the Shelters, is organized by Bissell Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare agency based out of Michigan.
More than 275 shelters in 43 states will be participating this year.
Normal pet fees at Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA are $50 for cats and $100 for kittens. Senior dogs have a $150 fee, dogs older than 6 months have a $200 fee, while small dogs and puppies have a $250 fee.
"Bissell Pet Foundation is in constant communication with our shelter partners across the country and they are struggling with unprecedented increases in owner surrenders and longer stays for pets," Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation, said in a press release. "With so many great pets waiting in shelters, our Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event is the perfect opportunity to save a life through adoption and create space to give another homeless pet a chance.”
Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country and has been going on for 16 years, according to the press release.
Adoption fees at Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA cover some vaccines, sterilization surgery, microchipping and more.
The shelter is located at 2170 Old Furnace Road in Harrisonburg.
