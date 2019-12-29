McGAHEYSVILLE — Visitors at Massanutten Resort could experience a white Christmas this year on the slopes -- but with temperatures climbing into the 60s, skiers and snowboarders are left with few options.
In perfect conditions, 14 runs and seven lifts provide access to the snowy trails at Massanutten Resort. As of Christmas week, six trails and six lifts were open to the public.
Earlier this season, the resort held its earliest opening ever for the trails on Nov. 23. Director of sports and safety Kenny Hess said the resort traditionally opens mid-December, but advancements in snow-making technology and early cold fronts allow the resort to provide denser, sturdier snow longer into the season.
“Twenty-five years ago today, we might have had one beginner trail open, given the weather we’ve had. We took advantage of the cold snap early November, which we might not have done 25 years ago, either,” Hess said. “That’s kind of helped us through. It’s all about snow-making and being able to take advantage of what you’re given.”
Of the open trails: four are beginners, one is intermediate and one is advanced. Comparatively, Massanutten Resort had seven open trails in 2018 and 10 open in 2017 during the week of Christmas, according to Hess.
“It seems like the windows may be shrinking a little bit. Who knows whether that’s just weather or whether it's climate, but it's all about the guests’ expectations are higher and greater than they were 25 years ago,” Hess said.
One Norfolk family said they spent the holiday weekend at Massanutten Resort in hopes of more snow but are not letting the warmer temperatures keep them from the trails. The son, Kameron Payne, said it was his fourth time at the resort, and he has to ride with greater caution due to the sun hardening the snow to slicker slopes.
“Before when I’d come, it’d start melting around nighttime; it would be like ice. Now there’s ice. It’s a lot harder,” Payne said. “I’m taking my time a bit more, making sure I don’t go too fast. You can’t stop as clean.”
Hess said the machines are able to produce flurries whenever temperatures drop below freezing, but 28 degrees is the magic number for producing quality snow. Under perfect conditions, the machines can create enough snow to open four trails within 36 hours.
Charlie Silver of South Carolina came to snowboard with his family and friends this year at Massanutten for the first time. Silver said that as a rider with 10 years of experience who predominately sticks to natural trails, he was pleased by the quality of the artificial snow.
“I’m surprised by how easy the man-made snow is. It’s actually pretty similar to real snow,” Silver said. “I think the place would be better with more snow. … I’ve never been somewhere this warm.”
Christmas week, Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, the last weekend in January and Presidents Day weekend are the most popular dates for the slopes, according to Hess, but the resort relies on a busy holiday weekend.
“Christmas season is always an extremely important part of the season. Christmas week kind of makes December's numbers. If you don't have a good Christmas, it's really hard to have a good year,” Hess said.
Despite less than half the trails being open, Hess said the resort is nearly at capacity this weekend. In addition to outdoor zip-lining, snowboarding, tubing and skiing, the resort also offers an indoor water park and golfing.
Washington, D.C., resident Carola McGiffert came to the resort with her boyfriend and son for the Christmas weekend in hopes of skiing. As an adult who first learned to ski at Massanutten when she was 4 years old, McGiffert said the lack of advanced trails was underwhelming, but her family had a fun experience overall.
“We’ve had a lot of fun skiing with our 9-year-old. I would not come here on my own. There’s too few slopes,” McGiffert said.
Hess said the resort always aims to keep the trails open through the third weekend of March, and he expects a positive year as reports of skiing and snow tubing visits are approximately 10% higher compared to last year’s holiday period.
“We’ve got a great start, and cold weather is right around the corner,” Hess said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.