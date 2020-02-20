Bicycle enthusiasts often congregate in the Shenandoah Valley for elevated road racing and mountainous trail riding. With cold weather limiting outdoor biking, a different two-wheeled adventure is summoning the community once again.
Rocktown Rollerama is bringing roller racing back.
On Friday night, the front of Three Notch’d Valley Collab House will feature two stationary bicycles raised side-by-side for riders to show off their speed to compete for the title of fastest legs in the Valley.
The feat to face — 250 meters. It’s short, sweet and simple. Two riders will spin the tires as fast as they can, which on average takes between 10 to 20 seconds, hop off and winners move up the bracket until only one is left.
Rocktown Bicycles hosted the first Rollerama at Ruby’s Lounge. Over the past three years, the sport has moved into Three Notch’d Valley Collab House, so cyclists can complete their race, sit back and relax with a pint.
Owner Ken Bell is racing at the event for Rocktown Bicycles’ team with his son, Austin. Bell said roller racing is a sport that offers a change of pace for regular riders and is accessible for people with less biking experience.
“It kind of is an event that brings the bike community together, and in addition to that, it introduces the fun of cycling to people other than hardcore cyclists,” he said. “This all about coming together and having a good time.”
Cycling enthusiasts up and down Western Virginia are trekking to Harrisonburg to participate in the competition.
Devin Cutter is a Roanoke resident traveling to Harrisonburg for the first time to compete. Cutter learned about roller racing a few months ago from a friend and said he is planning an entire daytrip around the event with a friend and fellow racer.
“I’ve done downhill racing and barrel racing, some short track stuff. It’s kind of like downhill. It’s super intense and fast for a short period of time. You have to gather everything you have and put it out there,” Cutter said.
Teams are split between men and women, with a maximum of 64 riders. Between 50 to 70 teams will race before the finalist is crowned. First, second and third from both men’s and women’s categories will be rewarded at the end of the night with shirts and gift cards from Rocktown Bicycles. All racers will also receive a custom sticker in memory of the event.
Manager Kelly Paduch is one of 10 rollermamas registered and said the night is less about fitness and more about fun — Rollerama is something anyone can do without fear of shame since the race lasts less than 20 seconds.
“It is not about fitness on a bicycle or really anything — it’s about being able to spin your legs as fast as possible. You don’t have to be someone who rides hours and hours every week,” Paduch said. “It’s really a big party without the scare of competition based on fitness level. … We fill the place out, and if you don’t want to ride, we encourage you to come and cheer everyone on. The vibe is really positive and fun.”
Bell said he rides his bike thousands of miles every year but does not come out first at the Rollerama because the competition is about speed, not endurance.
“Even though I ride a lot, I don’t have the fastest legs, so even if I can win one race I’m pretty happy. Many times the people who have done well would not be very competitive in an actual bike race. They can just move their legs fast,” Bell said. “As I get older I can’t spin my legs fast enough, so it levels the playing field.”
An emcee and DJ will keep the energy up throughout the night for people simply there to watch or for riders who have completed the race. Interested participants, leave your spandex at home and be ready to race at 7 p.m.
Racers must come to the event with a predetermined seed time. Locals can stop by Rocktown Bicycles during open hours to complete a test race on an in-store bike. Registration will close online at midnight tonight, but women have been allowed in the past to do same-day sign-up before the event.
