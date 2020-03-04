BRIDGEWATER — There wasn't a specific moment or anything that changed around the program.
It was just a matter of winning more games. That started in the summer. And once the Turner Ashby girls basketball team got a couple of wins under its belt — oh, boy — it was a feeling they quickly became addicted to.
“We played a lot of AAU tournaments together and won a lot of championships," Knights junior guard Addie Riner said. "That kind of showed us what we could be. That motivated us and it lasted into the season.”
As Turner Ashby prepares to face Lord Botetourt in the Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals on Friday at 6:45 p.m at Roanoke College, the Knights said they are as confident as they've been all season.
It's been somewhat of a surprising year for Turner Ashby, whose four losses have all come to defending state champion Spotswood. But if you ask coaches and players around the Knights program, the results haven't been shocking at all.
“I think it’s amazing that we got this far," Knights junior Becca Shiflet said. "All the work we put in over the summer with our workouts and stuff, it has all really paid off for us. I think we deserve it. We’ve shown people what we’re made of and that we’re not going down without a fight. We’ve really pushed ourselves to get to this point. I’m proud of everybody.”
Turner Ashby has zero seniors on its roster. One could make an argument that the four juniors — Riner, Shiflet, Gracie Moyers, and Alyssa Swartley — are the leaders, but even they'd tell you it's been a collective effort this year.
“We’ve gotten so much closer as a family," Shiflet said. "We rely heavily on each other to pick each other up and I believe that we’re a team and we’ve proved what we are. I feel like we’ve filled the role and grown up with older players, so we’ve been taught by the respected players before us. They were good leaders and, hopefully, we are, too.”
That collective effort also translates over the court, where the four juniors and sophomore Leah Kiracofe have formed one of the best starting fives in the area.
The group has been praised consistently by opposing coaches because of their ability for anyone to score and it's something Knights coach Rob Lovell said has been beneficial for his squad in a number of ways.
“It’s obviously a tremendous benefit for us," Lovell said. "Everyone has those nights where you don’t shoot the ball well, the rim seems small. We always seem to have someone that comes and picks up the slack. We’ve been very close all season to having four players in double figures pretty consistently. If we can maintain that kind of balance in our scoring, it’s obviously a great advantage for us."
Kiracofe is averaging 12.7 points and 10 rebounds per game while Addie Riner averages 12.3 points and four boards, Shiflet averages 11.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists and Swartley averaged 8.6 points and 4.3 rebounds.
“It’s nice because there’s not as much pressure," Riner said. "You know your teammates can pick you up when you’re having a bad night. Our ball movement is really good. It helps get everyone in the scoring column.”
The Knights have also bought in on the defensive end. TA plays with a gritty, tough effort in that aspect and it's been especially evident during its postseason run.
“We wouldn’t be where we are and without the record we have without a commitment to the defensive end," Lovell said. "I firmly believe that. Any team that advances to the state tournament is going to be a good defensive team. I’d like to think we’re one of those. Our kids take a lot of pride in it. They exert the effort that is necessary. That’s always there. That’s probably been the most consistent thing we’ve had.”
Riner added: “With defense, comes offense. I always try to remind myself of that. It’s easier to play aggressive on defense and get things started that way.”
With a balanced offense and consistent effort on the defensive end, the Knights have brought success back to a program that has been one of the elite programs in the state of Virginia as recently as six years ago.
That feeling is contagious, the Turner Ashby players said. And as long as it sticks around, they're going to keep doing everything they can to keep it.
“It’s meant a lot," Riner said of the success ."All of our hard work in the offseason is paying off. That’s rewarding.”
