In good news for Virginia dairy producers, financial assistance will continue for some farmers enrolled in a federal margin coverage program.
On Monday, Senator Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, and Delegate Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, filed a pair of bills that continue the Virginia Dairy Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program. The program reimburses Virginia dairy farmers with their premium payment for enrollment in the federal dairy margin coverage program at the tier one level.
According to a Monday press release, the assistance program was on a trial basis and set to expire in July.
The federal program provides risk management coverage that pays dairy producers when the difference between the national milk price and the average feed cost falls below a certain level, according to USDA.
According to the press release, the program acts similarly to an insurance policy and protects against high milk and production costs.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services released a report on Dec. 1 that found the program encouraged some Virginia dairy producers, who otherwise wouldn't have, to participate in the federal program.
According to the report, 165 dairy farms applied to the assistance program by the end of its first year, and a total of $682,612 was reimbursed to 157 dairy farms.
The premium costs fluctuate for each producer and are based on the size and production of the farm, Michael Wallis, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said.
According to the report, an average of $4,266 was reimbursed to each producer enrolled in the assistance program.
"It's exciting to see that the program is working," Wilt said in the Monday press release. "Since Rockingham is the top dairy producing locality in the Commonwealth by a wide margin, ensuring a sustainable industry is vital not only for our farmers, but our local economy as a whole. It's equally as exciting that this program likely encouraged dozens of farmers to voluntarily implement or renew best management practices on their land."
To be eligible for the assistance program, dairy producers must have a resource or nutrient management plan certified, or pending certification, by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation or a local soil and water conservation district.
The assistance program may have influenced 62 farms last year to either initiate a conversation with a certified planner or recertify an expired plan, according to the report.
Virginia producers must also be enrolled on the tier one coverage level and have paid the annual premium. Producers must also actively produce milk with a grade-A milk permit issued by VDACS.
The Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program is a result of Delegate Wendy Gooditis's House Bill No. 1750 and Senator Mark Obenshain's Senate Bill No. 1193. Both were approved during the 2021 General Assembly's first special session and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam, according to a previous VDACS press release.
"I am very pleased to see that the program has been helpful to farmers and also that it has successfully promoted voluntary implementation of agricultural best management practices," Obenshain said in the Monday press release. "The dairy industry has struggled over the past few years, but this approach has proven to be a real win-win for the industry and we have made a strong case for its continuation."
