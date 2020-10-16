Rockingham-Harrisonburg Circuit Court Clerk Chaz Haywood announced Thursday that Senior Deputy Danielle M. Ritchie received recognition as a Master Deputy Court Clerk from the Virginia Court Clerk’s Association.
Haywood said Ritchie completed several leadership and management courses through the association, the Department of Judicial Services and National Association of State Courts.
Ritchie is a 2004 Harrisonburg High School and a 2008 Bridgewater College graduate.
She began her career at the clerk's office in 2013.
“Senior Deputy Ritchie has been a strong leader of the court team for several years," Haywood said. "She continues to look for new ways to lead the transition to new technology and innovative procedural changes in the clerk’s office. Completing this coursework further confirms her dedication to the office and the community we serve.”
— Staff Reports
