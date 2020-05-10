After 30 years, Republican voters from District 1 of Rockingham County were faced with the decision of who should represent them on the Board of Supervisors after decades under Pablo Cuevas’ leadership.
At 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, dozens of cars lined around the bus loop of J. Frank Hillyard Middle School for a drive-thru firehouse primary between Dewey Ritchie, 69, of Brocks Gap, and John Dove, 58, of Broadway. By 2 p.m., district Chair Brisco Dellinger declared Ritchie the nominee in a 468-29 win.
“He knows the people here … and they know they can call him,” Cuevas said about Ritchie. “Everybody knows him.”
As drivers pulled onto the school property, Ritchie and Cuevas stood side by side, greeting voters with laughter and smiles against the chilly morning air.
Ritchie campaigned as a low-tax, fiscal conservative and served 39 years as a deputy sheriff in Rockingham County, and worked on the county’s Planning Commission, the county fair board and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Alcohol Safety Action Plan.
Ritchie said he recognized almost every voter and is honored at the possibility of representing his community.
“I grew up here. My home is just in Brocks Gap. We’ve been there five, six generations,” he said. “This is my home. These are my friends, and Pablo’s been an excellent representative for us, and he chose to resign, which is understandable. And I want to continue to serve.”
Neighbors, past co-workers and friends drove in to cast their votes in favor of Ritchie, many crediting his favorability to his decades of public service, familial roots in Broadway and neighborly attitude.
Lora Smith of Fulks Run cruised through the polling line to vote for Ritchie and said she was not surprised by the packed parking lot.
“He’s a hometown boy, so I think everyone is here to support him,” she said.
For some, voting is a routine chore they undertake each election, and the modified system offered an air of normalcy and relief.
Broadway resident Darren Jones is a law enforcement officer for James Madison University and met Dewey in the line of duty. He said the drive-thru voting was a functional system, and he appreciated the opportunity to show up in support of Dewey.
“It’s nice to know we’ve made adjustments to accommodate people. … It hasn’t stopped. We’ve just had to readjust,” Jones said. “I know he’s a man of integrity, morals and good judgment.”
Dan Cullers, canvass chief for the firehouse primary, greeted voters and directed cars to maintain an efficient flow during the morning. He said he expected a larger turnout compared to previous years because there was little discrepancy while Cuevas sat on the board, but he was surprised by the overall crowd size.
“This is great turnout. I knew it’d be big, but I didn’t think it’d be this big,” Cullers said. “This turnout is going to be big because typically no one ran against Pablo Cuevas. … Ultimately, there was no opposition.”
District 1 covers Broadway, Timberville, Fulks Run, Bergton, Lacey Spring, Tenth Legion, Plains and Little North Mountain. Brent Trumbo is currently serving as the District 1 supervisor until a special election on Nov. 3 determines who completes the remainder of Cuevas’ term through Dec. 31, 2021.
