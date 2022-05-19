Premier Geriatric Solutions, a primary and post-acute provider organization, announced Monday that it has acquired Harrisonburg-based Valley Family and Elder Care.
Valley Family and Elder Care provides medical care to patients at long-term care facilities, as well as assisted living and retirement communities.
Officials said the acquisition broadens Premier Geriatric Solutions' presence in western Virginia, allowing an additional 28 contracted locations to its portfolio.
"PGS is very fortunate to combine with Valley Family and Elder Care," Dr. Bradley Goad, founder and CEO of Premier Geriatric Solutions, said in a press release. "Dr. Jonathan Shenk, who established the practice in 2008, is the perfect addition to our team. He has created an outstanding, well respected medical practice in the region and we are honored that he has chosen us to partner with his team moving forward."
According to the press release, Premier Geriatric Solutions provides services such as preventive care, chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, primary care, post-acute care and psychiatric care to residents in nursing, assisted living and independent living facilities.
Premier Geriatric Solutions has more than 100 contracted partnerships in Southwestern Virginia and northwestern North Carolina, according to the press release.
"I am blessed to have collaborated with some wonderful communities and amazing clinicians but, given my station in life and a review of other potential buyers, now is the right time for Premier Geriatric Solutions to become engaged," Shenk said in the press release. "After a comprehensive review of Premier's service-based culture and personal meetings with their leadership and clinicians, I believe they are a value-added organization that will elevate current service levels to facility leadership and staff while enhancing the level of medical care delivered to the residents of our partner facilities.
"In addition, PGS has outstanding support systems for their clinicians which was an integral part of my decision to move ahead with Dr. Goad and PGS."
