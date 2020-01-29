One of four people accused of robbing a high-ranking member of the Pagan motorcycle gang at a city motel in August pleaded guilty Wednesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Rochelle Brill-Washington, 21, pleaded guilty to felony robbery.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Brill-Washington to 10 years in prison with all but four months suspended.
One of Brill-Washington’s co-defendant’s, Ryan Jay Abbo, pleaded guilty on Dec. 17.
Abbo, 35, of Harrisonburg, pleaded guilty to felony robbery, felony breaking and entering and felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
As part of a plea deal, Albertson sentenced Abbo to 47 years in prison with all but seven years suspended.
A third defendant, Stephanie Jean Cochran, 29, of Harrisonburg, pleaded guilty on Jan. 14 in Rockingham County General District Court to misdemeanor accessory after the fact. She received a one-year suspended sentence.
A conspiracy to commit robbery charge was dismissed.
The fourth defendant, Mark Edwin Breeden, 43, of Penn Laird, is charged with felony robbery, felony conspiracy to commit robbery, felony wearing a mask in public and felony grand larceny.
A plea hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28 in circuit court.
The investigation began on Aug. 22, when the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Howard Johnson, located at 10 Linda Lane.
The CHARGE Gang Task Force say a man at the motel was robbed.
The gang task force, made up of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County officers, is involved in the case because of the victim’s connection to the motorcycle gang.
Three of the suspects were arrested shortly after the robbery. Breeden was arrested Sept. 11 following a roughly nine-hour standoff near Cootes Store.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the ordeal began at about 10 a.m. when U.S. marshals went to a home in the 14000 block of North Mountain Road to look for Breeden.
They found Breeden, but he barricaded himself in a building.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisonburg Police Department and the Virginia State Police soon joined the standoff.
Hutcheson said the SWAT team deployed tear gas, but Breeden continued to refuse to come out. At about 7 p.m., he said, the team entered the building and captured Breeden.
Breeden is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
