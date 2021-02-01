Soon after he signed with the Dodgers in 2019, former JMU pitcher and Roanoke native Nick Robertson headed to Arizona and the spring training home of the National League team.
It was there that many prospects met John Shoemaker, 64, a long-time minor-league manager in the Dodgers' system for many years and a colleague of the late Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda. The former Dodgers' pitcher and manager died Jan. 7.
“Him and Mr. Lasorda were always really good friends so he talked about everything he had done for the Dodgers’ organization,” Robertson recalled of that talk by Shoemaker, who managed Single-A Great Lakes in 2019 in the Midwest League.
Robertson, a seventh-round pick of the Dodgers in 2019, was in Instructional League with the Dodgers last fall and was able to watch the clinching game of the World Series win over Tampa Bay on television with other Los Angeles prospects.
Now he is preparing for spring training in Arizona. He is hoping to leave later this month or early March, though dates have not been set yet. The AP reported late Sunday that the Major League season could be pushed back a month and start in late April.
“About three weeks ago I started throwing bullpens again, getting ready for spring training,” Robertson said Saturday. “I have been doing that twice a week now. Our high school has an indoor facility so I have been going out and working with them."
Robertson was one of four JMU pitchers drafted in 2019. He gives a lot of credit to Coach Marlin Ikenberry and Jimmy Jackson, the associate head coach who works with pitchers.
“I just think the way he is able to relate to the pitchers once you get on campus. As soon as I got up there I felt comfortable with him, and the other coaches, too, since he was my position coach,” Robertson said of Jackson.
A right-hander, Robertson worked out last fall with the Dukes in Harrisonburg.
“He keeps in touch with me,” Robertson said of Jackson.
Robertson has been working out in 2021 at his alma mater, Franklin High School in southwest Virginia, as he waits to head to Arizona. The Dodgers train at Camelback Ranch, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.
“I am just trying to get in consistent shape, and (work) on my off-speed pitches. That was a main focus of mine when I was in school at JMU,” he said. “Every time I go to work out I have wear a mask, unless I am throwing a bullpen. When I am away from everybody I can take it off.”
His high school coach was Roanoke native Barry Shelton, who was drafted out of West Virginia State by the Chicago White Sox in the 21st round in 1995 as an infielder/outfielder.
Other pitchers selected in 2019 from the Dukes' program include Springfield's Kevin Kelly, who went to the Indians; Shelton Perkins, taken by the Orioles; and Dan Goggin, selected by the Mets.
Among other recent JMU pitchers to play pro ball include Chad Huffman, a Fort Defiance graduate who played in the minors for the Padres as high as the Triple-A level; Matt Marsili, who played independent ball in 2019 and 2020; and Colton Harlow, who played for New Market in the Rockingham County Baseball League last year after spending time in the Rockies' system.
JMU 2021 Schedule
JMU announced its baseball schedule on Monday for the 2021 season. The Dukes are slated to play 33 games, with 24 coming in the Colonial Athletic Association.
“We are returning strong veteran leadership with this team,” Coach Marlin Ikenberry said in a statement released by the school. “I am excited to get this group back on the field to compete.”
JMU will open the season at home March 5-7 against Bowling Green of Ohio in non-CAA play. The Dukes host VMI on March 11 before traveling to Lexington for two games March 13-14 against the Keydets.
The Dukes begin CAA play March 19-21 at Elon. The CAA tournament is scheduled for late May at UNC-Wilmington - which retains the rights after the 2020 tourney was not held due to the pandemic.
Nats' Catchers
The Washington Nationals signed two veteran catchers last week: Alex Avila and Blake Swihart, the latter once a promising prospect with the Boston Red Sox.
Avila and Nationals' ace Max Scherzer were teammates with the Detroit Tigers from 2010-14. Avila also caught Jon Lester with the Cubs and Patrick Corbin while both were with Arizona. Lester will join Scherzer and Corbin in the starting rotation in 2021, along with Stephen Strasburg and perhaps Joe Ross.
"Going into it I knew it was going to be a little bit slower, and whatnot, but I just didn’t think it would take until almost the end of January for something to kind of come up," Lester told reporters of signing with Washington.
The regular catcher for the Nationals is Yan Gomes, a veteran. He is married to the daughter of former Major League pitcher Atlee Hammaker, who went to Mount Vernon High.
The Phillies, a foe in the division, certainly are in good shape at catcher as they were able to re-sign J.T. Realmuto to a long-term deal last week. The Nationals, according to reports, have been eying Realmuto for several years.
Orioles' Infielders
The Baltimore Orioles also have some new blood. The team signed veteran infielder Freddy Galvis, who broke into the majors with the Phillies in 2012 and was with the Reds last season.
He told reporters he enjoys working with young infielders, and the Orioles are focusing on youth as they try to rebuild under general manager and Alexandria native Mike Elias.
"He’s had a track record of being a plus defender, he’s gotten Gold Glove votes,” Elias said in a Zoom call with the local media about Galvis. “I think he’s a very steady presence and we’re expecting very consistent major league quality shortstop from him. He’s very slick, he’s got a really good clock. I think his experience comes through. He’s got a real easy, smooth throwing stroke. He’s one of the better shortstops in baseball at coming in on a ball, the slow roller, and timing the body control that that entails."
Galvis is hardly over the hill - he turned 31 in November.
The Orioles, according to reports Monday, were planning to trade veteran pitcher Alex Cobb to the Angels for more prospects.
The Orioles have made two previous trades with the Angels that brought young arms to the Baltimore system. That included Zach Peek, who grew up near Lynchburg, and Garrett Stallings, who is from Chesapeake. They join Turner Ashby grad Brenan Hanifee as young pitchers in the Orioles' system.
World Series Snub
JMU will have two former football players on the roster of Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl on Sunday: Charlottesville native Aaron Stinnie and Hanover High product Josh Wells. But no JMU baseball player has appeared in the World Series.
The closest to make it is pitcher Mike Venafro, who pitched in the ALDS in 1999 with Texas and with the Dodgers in the NLDS five years later. Of 12 JMU products to make the majors, the former lefty from Paul VI High in Fairfax is the only one to appear in the postseason.
Saying Goodbye
The Major Leagues are saying goodbye to second basemen. Since the end of last season, veterans such as Howie Kendrick and Daniel Murphy have retired. Both of them spent a lot of time second base.
On Monday, long-time Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia announced his retirement. Murphy announced his retirement Friday after playing last season for Colorado. The Florida native played two years for Luray in the Valley Baseball League under Coach Mike Bocock, a Turner Ashby product.
