Democrats Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming have been elected to Harrisonburg City Council, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Robinson and Fleming were running against independent candidates Marshall Orenic and Rick Nagel in the Tuesday's general election for two four-year seats on City Council.
Robinson received 5,513 votes and Fleming received 5,384 votes from the 10 out of 11 precincts reported by Virginia Department of Elections on Tuesday night. Orenic received 3,148 votes and Nagel received 3,315.
Fleming is a familiar face in the city.
Fleming is chair of the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority and former member and past chair of the Harrisonburg School Board. Fleming served on the Harrisonburg Board of Zoning Appeals and Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Commission.
Robinson is also a longstanding figure in Harrisonburg, having lived here for 45 years, according to her website.
Robinson is a grassroots activist and former special education teacher. She serves as executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project.
Incumbent Democrat Chris Jones also will return to City Council after running unopposed in a special election and getting 6,389 votes from the 10 out of 11 precincts reported by Virginia Department of Elections.
Jones ran unopposed in the election that filled the remainder of former council member George Hirschmann’s term. Hirschmann, an independent, resigned in May due to health concerns.
