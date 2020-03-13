Wacky names and genre-bending music are staples of Rock Lotto. With band names like Luray Slim and the Organic Mechanics, Orbital Cetacians and Where’s Caleb, this year’s show promises to be a whirlwind of creativity.
Rock Lotto is a musical mash-up where musicians sign up to be paired at random with other artists and within two months, create a band and write 25 minutes of original music to be performed at the Rock Lotto show. On Sunday at The Golden Pony, five bands will take the stage and share their inventions.
Tim Rouse has participated in Rock Lotto since 2018 and took over the organizational reins this year when original event revivalist Grant Penrod was unable to coordinate it, but Penrod will emcee this weekend.
Not one to miss out on the fun, Rouse is also a member of Orbital Cetacian, whose name derives from the alien, oceanic sound of one original song that will debut on Sunday. As one of two guitarists in a grunge-meets-country punk band, Rouse said each performer has a different style and background in music, so he is excited to hear what comes out of the mash-ups on Sunday.
“None of us quite run in the same circles,” he said. “I have no clue what kind of music they are going to show up with. ... It’s just an interesting way to have fun, a creative way to have fun.”
Brett Hoka shares his vocals with Orbital Cetacian and said he has always loved making music but never intended to invest time in the endeavor; he ended up joining Rock Lotto simply based on a right-place, right-time situation.
“I was just down there grabbing a beer, saw everyone was signing up and said, ‘Sure, I’ll sign up,’” Hoka said.
Logan Strawderman is a Rock Lotto veteran and bass guitarist for Where’s Caleb. Where’s Caleb is another headlining band, named after bandmate Caleb DePolis failed to attend practices.
Strawderman is no newbie to the music scene, as he was formerly a drummer for hip-hop band South Main Syndicate and vocalist for metal band Within Our Gates, and earned a degree in classical guitar from Bridgewater College. As a father and co-owner of Lola’s Delicatessen, Strawderman said dedicating time to a full-time band is unrealistic, but Rock Lotto allows him to experience performing and have fun creating music without additional pressures.
“It’s less stressful. It’s short-term. … It’s just all in fun and not too much else,” Strawderman said. “It’s a neat opportunity, especially now there’s more JMU students getting involved. So, the JMU crowd interacting with us townie folk, and in an array of skill sets. … We kind of did a couple different genres within the songs. So within the three songs we have, they’re very different genres. So we kind of accommodate to everybody’s palate.”
Some participants look to Rock Lotto to make their on-stage debut while others approach it as a twist on their routine performances.
Jim Cochrane of Before or After Wednesday has played guitar at local venues for funk band Everyday People since 2001. He said he has not played at Golden Pony since it was Blue Nile and never knew about previous Rock Lotto sign-ups in time to register. He sprung at the opportunity to partake in this year’s show while his primary band is performing a shortened schedule.
“I knew this was going to be different than anything I would’ve done before,” Cochrane said. “It’s definitely an interesting collaborative process. … It’s interesting how random it is. That’s one of the things I like about it.”
While Cochrane normally plays funky swing-style music and said he brings some of that trademark bop to Before or After Wednesday, the band is a whole new collaborative monster, so he is intrigued by what crossover sounds will be heard at Sunday’s show.
“I’m excited to hear what other bands came up with in their process. … Just in seeing how the collaborative process worked in our band, I’m curious to see how that worked in other bands and the kind of music that came out of it,” Cochrane said. “It’s built on fun and creativity. That’s really it.”
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music is playing from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are $5, and proceeds benefit the independent music conference MACROCK.
