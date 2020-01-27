Rock Lotto lives on another year.
Harrisonburg’s Rock Lotto is a musical gamble where musicians sign up to be pieced together with other performers at random. Each group is then given approximately seven weeks to create an identity and original music to be performed at the Rock Lotto show.
This year is the third consecutive run of the event, which has occurred in three different series since its inception. Born in 1997 by students at college radio station WXJM, Rock Lotto did not live to experience Y2K, but sound engineer Jesse Stover and Mark Finks, who worked at then music venue Blue Nile, revived the event from 2009-2013 to combine local talent and raise money for the city’s elementary music programs.
Stover said each year generally raised about $1,500, and hearing the result of artists thrown together was a spectacular beauty to behold.
“It’s always a wild card because you get people of varying capabilities and different styles of music,” Stover said. “You can end up with a DJ, a metal drummer and an acoustic guitar.”
Over the years, Rock Lotto’s organized chaos has brought together friends and strangers, which has occasionally given birth to popular local groups. Stover said the organization’s claims to fame include the conception of space-rock band Crab Action and joining together two of the founding members of garage rock group Elephant Child, reborn as shoegaze pop band Walkie Talkie.
Crab Action frontman Grant Penrod played in the musical lottery from 2009-12 until his current band came together. Penrod later revived Rock Lotto in 2018 after joining the MACROCK committee as a means to fundraise for the independent music conference.
While the financial mission has changed over time, the heart of the event is still a funky experiment of how flexible the area’s musical talents can be.
“It’s an opportunity to do something new, do something creative for musicians that don't have the time or whatever to be in a band full time. This is where you can say, “between January to March is a finite amount of time I can dedicate to a musical project and write songs and perform,” Penrod said. “The whole concept here really is spontaneity and a good bit of chaos and throwing everything into the net and seeing what comes out. It’s OK that it’s not always the most precisely organized machine.”
This year, Rock Lotto almost did not happen because Penrod was weighed down by other responsibilities. Harrisonburg native Tim Rouse has participated from 2018-20 and said he refused to let the event go down without a fight, and he took over the primary organizing reins this year.
Rebecca Porter previously sang for musical group Stone Rollin’ before taking time off to give birth. While she has not been able to perform in the Rock Lotto drawing yet due to other responsibilities, Porter comes out to enjoy the final showcase of bands and said she appreciates the sense of community that Rock Lotto builds.
“As a local musician and performer, I think it is a great way to foster the arts in our community. The Rock Lotto promotes camaraderie between locals who share a love for various types of music and instruments but may not have met or become friends otherwise,” Porter said. “The Rock Lotto shows never disappoint. It is great to see what evolves from the lotto.”
On Monday night, 46 musicians submitted their names in the lottery and were distributed at random between six bands.
On March 15, all six acts will debut their music at the Golden Pony for the 2020 Rock Lotto show. Sets are between 15 and 20 minutes long. Last year, styles of music included jazz, punk and reggae, so there is no telling what this year may bring. Proceeds from the cover donation will benefit MACROCK, which is the weekend of April 3 and 4.
“There have been some really spectacular performances and some fabulous disasters,” Penrod said. "As long as people are having a good time, it doesn't matter."
