After dealing with a back injury that forced her to miss her eighth-grade JV season, Jaydyn Clemmer's mentality around the sport took a bit of a shift.
"It kind of heated the desire to not waste any time," Rockbridge County coach Amanda McCoy said about Clemmer. "She really has stayed locked in."
Clemmer, now a senior libero and defensive specialist for the Wildcats, was officially announced as a James Madison volleyball signee late last week.
The 5-foot-7 versatile player has racked up ridiculous numbers with the Wildcats. She has 1,354 digs, 932 kills and has 147 aces during her four-year career.
“She’s a generational player," McCoy said of her only senior this year. "You don’t get those types of kids on a regular basis. When I first met her in eighth grade, I knew she had the desire to be good. She had the work ethic to be good. . She brings a whole lot of depth to our team. She’s been a catalyst for us."
The Wildcats have won the past three Valley District championships during Clemmer's time at the school and are the favorites, once again, this year.
“It’s definitely been a big help mentally to keep pushing through everything and being a leader," Clemmer said. "As the senior, I have to lead the team. It’s a different outlook in terms of just being leader and being in charge on the court.”
Clemmer's older sister, Kennedy, plays at Roanoke College and is another former standout for Rockbridge County. Her mom, Karen, used to be an assistant.
“I’m so excited," Clemmer said about college. "After putting so much time and energy into volleyball, it’s exciting to go and experience the next level. I think I’m so lucky to be able to do that and go and compete against the best.”
Clemmer is part of a five-person class headed to JMU in the fall. She'll play for Dukes coach Lauren Steinbrecher, who had high praise for the RCHS product.
"Jaydyn is a stud in every way," Steinbrecher said in a statement. "Jaydyn comes from a long line of Dukes and has grown up bleeding purple. She caught our eye immediately at camp as someone we need to get in our program. Jaydyn is a very relentless player who is determined to help her team win championships. She never gives up and gives everything on each and every point. She is the epitome of our culture and there is no doubt in my mind that she will have a positive influence on everyone in our program over the course of her career."
Clemmer was originally committed to Virginia Tech, but said her family grew up going to JMU football games and coaching changes in Blacksburg forced a switch.
“There were a lot of things that led me to going to JMU, so I definitely feel like it was God’s plan," Clemmer said. "Everything was pushing me to go there and I just love the coaches to death. The team has been so welcoming. I’m really excited about it.”
Wildcats junior Krissy Whitesell said Clemmer's impact goes beyond the court.
“It’s great," Whitesell said. "It’s just really nice to be able to look up to someone like here. It’s crazy how good she is and she’s always there to pump people up and just really be there to lead the team.”
With Clemmer leading the way, Rockbridge County has won two Region 3C championships and is hoping for another this season.
“I definitely want to have fun, but of course be successful this year," Clemmer said. "I’m just enjoying high school while it lasts and getting better every game.”
Missing her first season at the JV level opened Clemmer's eyes to the type of work ethic needed to accomplish the long-term goals she set early on.
Now, signed with the Dukes and with a state-tournament berth in mind, Clemmer has earned a special appreciation from all of those around her.
"A lot of kids look up to her for her work ethic, her desire and her dedication to the sport," McCoy said. "She’s just a really good example. You’re able to say, ‘This is the ideal player.’ And you really mean that. It’s really difficult to find somebody like her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.