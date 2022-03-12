The wheels are turning once again for the Rockingham Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
The 11-member committee never disbanded, but “took a pause” and met sporadically during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Rachel Salatin, a non-voting member of the committee and the county’s planning director.
The RBPAC was created by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors in 2011, and its vision is for the county to “become a place where pedestrians and bicyclists can safely and conveniently reach key destinations for work, play and everything in between,” according to county documents.
Salatin said, currently, the committee is looking to fill three empty positions. Members must live in Rockingham County and have a background or interest in cycling.
Terms are three years and there is a limit of serving no more than two consecutive full terms. Committee members are at-large.
“Many members are avid cyclists in the area,” Salatin said. “They know the roads, they know the issues.”
Rockingham County is “always” looking for feedback from residents, Salatin said, and the committee serves in an advisory role that is integral to decisions county officials make.
“They’re able to really provide insight,” she said.
According to county documents, the RBPAC's mission is to "advise the Board of Supervisors in the promotion, planning and implementation of bicycle and other non-motorized transportation in Rockingham County."
The goal, according to county documents, is to "foster a healthy community by promoting bicycling and walking and other non-motorized forms of travel as viable modes of transportation through advising the Board of Supervisors on infrastructure improvements, intermodal connectivity and education and enforcement programs."
The committee regularly meets the third Thursday of every other month. Salatin said she hopes to get the committee rolling by May 1. Those interested in serving can contact Salatin at rsalatin@rockinghamcountyva.gov.
