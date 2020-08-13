A McGaheysville man accused of possessing lewd pictures of children pleaded guilty Thursday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Joshua Aaron Massie, 31, pleaded guilty to 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography.
As part of a plea deal, Judge T.J. Wilson sentenced Massie to 60 years in prison with all but 12 years suspended.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Katie Vaughn said the investigation in Massie began on Jan. 21 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided a tip to the Virginia State Police regarding an email that contained child pornography.
Special Agent Chad Morris of the state police used a subpoena to trace the email address to Massie. Morris is assigned to the Northern Virginia/Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
On Feb. 2, Morris searched Massie’s McGaheysville home, seizing multiple electronic devices.
Vaughn said a later search of the devices contained multiple illegal images and videos.
Massie was arrested that day.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.