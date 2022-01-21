A Rockingham County man facing 26 charges of sex crimes against children was arrested Wednesday.
The Covington Police Department said in a release that Amilio Tirado, of Elkton, was arrested at home by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
"The arrest stems from an investigation of allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct with multiple juvenile victims," police said.
According to Alleghany County Circuit Court records, Tirado faces 26 felony charges, including sodomy with a child aged 13 or younger, aggravated battery with a child aged 13 or younger, object sexual penetration with a child aged 13 or younger by a suspect 18 or older and indecent liberties with a child aged 15 or younger.
Court documents show the offenses took place between May 23, 2008 and Nov. 19, 2008.
Tirado was taken from the Rockingham Regional Jail to the Alleghany Regional Jail and is currently being held without bond, police said.
Tirado's next hearing is set for April 11, according to court records.
Those with information on this case are asked to call Detective Richard Baker at the Covington Police Department at 540-965-6339 or email policeinfo@covington.va.us.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.