The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors selected Sallie Wolfe-Garrison as chair of the board Wednesday in an unanimous vote, making her the first woman to serve in that capacity, a county official confirmed.
“I’m glad to serve in the role,” said Wolfe-Garrison, who represents District 2.
She replaces Rick Chandler, District 3 representative, as board chair.
District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie was appointed vice chairman by a unanimous vote.
Additionally, the Board of Supervisors approved seven special-use permits and one rezoning request Wednesday. All were unanimous votes.
Under Rockingham County code, Sunnyside Presbyterian Home was required to request a rezoning to modify and add dwellings since its master plan was amended in 2017.
The property is located on the east side of Massanetta Springs Drive, north of Shen Lake Drive.
Among the special-use permits was an application from Brian Shipe of Harrisonburg, who requested a machinery and equipment center and motor vehicle repair shop on the north side of Jackson’s Way 1 mile west of South East Side Highway. The property is zoned prime agricultural.
Under the zoning, the machinery and operating center and motor vehicle repair shop can operate with no more than 10 pieces of equipment awaiting service or pickup outside the structure. Only agricultural machinery and equipment can be rented, sold, maintained or repaired at the location, according to the special-use permit report.
The board also approved a climate-controlled mini-storage facility on the north side of Spring Port Drive at the intersection with Apple Valley Road.
Supervisor Bill Kyger added a condition that a sidewalk be installed by the developer, Stoneleigh Associates, along the entire street frontage of Apple Valley Road and Spring Port Drive.
Supervisors also approved a permit allowing Shenandoah Valley Produce Auction to expand its operation on the south side of Lumber Mill Road west of West Dry River Road.
The expansion will add approximately 3.1 acres from an adjoining parcel and allows for the construction of additional buildings. The addition will allow for quicker unloading of produce and should lessen the impact on traffic, parking and other infrastructure, according to the applicant’s special-use permit report.
Melrose Farm LLC was granted approval for a special-use permit for a cultural center on the west side of North Valley Pike west of Fellowship Road.
Melrose Farms requested to use for the cultural center as office and for ticket sales to the caverns and event center.
Shaina Conley of Elkton and John H. Monger of Harrisonburg both received special-use permits from the board for additional dwellings.
Dean Wadel of Mount Crawford received approval from the Board for a special-use permit for a warehouse to store farm food products.
