Teams from Rockingham County could be returning to action soon.
Multiple sources confirmed to the Daily News-Record on Friday that after being limited to non-contact practices throughout the first two weeks of the winter sports season, teams will be officially permitted to begin full-contact practices on Monday and games are expected to start the week of Jan. 4.
Previously, Rockingham County Public Schools had permitted athletes to compete once both teams were in orange on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's metrics map for the 14-day case count per 100,000 people.
After Gov. Ralph Northam recently released updates to the statewide mask mandate and the Virginia High School League issued a recommendation of their own for athletes to wear them while competing, RCPS made a change as well.
"As a result, we will allow schools to compete if both teams wear masks," Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent Oskar Scheikl said. "If another school division's school doesn't agree to that, the event won't happen."
Scheikl said there was debate around sports such as wrestling and competition cheer and whether they can participate while wearing masks. The superintendent stated that while swimming and diving along with gymnastics can be done without a mask this winter, they could not justify wrestling and cheer not wearing them.
"We will continue to require face covering for all winter sports during practice and competitions with the exceptions regarding swimming, diving and gymnasitcs," Scheikl said.
Harrisonburg previously said it's unlikely to play winter sports this season while Augusta County and Page County are both aiming to play games in January.
"If athletes are unable to participate safely with masks, we will need to shut down the sport for this year," Scheikl said. "Masks are a non-negotiable mitigation strategy that must be observed at all times. It is the most effective way to prevent the spread of disease and is not a strategy we can exempt."
If other school divisions are not requiring masks, Scheikl said Rockingham County schools will not play them. As a result, East Rockingham is expected to play games against all three county opponents as the rest of the Bull Run District figures out its plan moving forward.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
