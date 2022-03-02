The Rockingham County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of plans for a proposed shopping center located in the north end of Harrisonburg at its meeting Tuesday.
Northside Gateway Plaza, developed by Holtzman Oil Corp., would be about 5.5 acres at the intersection of U.S. 11 and Mount Clinton Pike in Harrisonburg. Only roughly an acre of the project is in Rockingham County; the rest is in the city of Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg’s Planning Commission will consider the plans March 9.
Holtzman Oil Corp. requested to rezone the property in the county from an agricultural district to a business district. According to a draft site plan, the plot features seven buildings: a gas station and convenience store area, and six buildings that could serve as restaurants, retail stores, banks, drive-thrus or medical offices.
Rockingham County Planning Commission also unanimously voted to recommend approval of a request from Redeemer Classical School, which seeks rezone its property at the old Keezletown Elementary School from an agricultural district to a rural village district.
Redeemer is also seeking a special-use permit to expand the school, but Planning Commission Chair Bill Loomis said the advisory panel is giving its recommendation for the rezoning only.
Four people spoke in favor of the rezoning, and one spoke against. Stacy Long, who is opposed, raised concerns of traffic safety near the school.
Kelly Getz, county zoning administrator, said the special-use permit request has “more authority” to address site conditions.
“My only hope is that at the next level, we try to take a stab at addressing these issues,” Commissioner Kevin Flint said.
Places like Port Republic and Singers Glen operate under rural village zoning, and the zoning is designed to accommodate rural villages, community crossroads and businesses in rural locations that have historically served as support to the surrounding rural areas, according to county documents.
Redeemer’s current zoning of general agricultural district does not allow new structure to be built closer to the road than the existing building, according to county documents. So, Redeemer requested rural village zoning to reduce front setback requirements to accommodate its proposed expansion.
“We’re tasked with what is the proper use of the land,” Commissioner Keith Sheets said. “That’s our task, not the special-use permit. Driving through Keezletown, you know, if that doesn’t say rural village as you’re driving down through there, then we don’t have anywhere else in the county that does.”
In other business, commissioners voted 5-0 to recommend approval of a cabinet, furniture, woodworking or upholstery shop under special-use in a prime agricultural-zoned district. Shops of that nature are currently allowed under special-use in general agricultural districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.