The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office plans to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day later this month.
The event will take place at Sentara RMH Funkhouser Women's Center on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Deputies say that people who misuse prescription drugs often take them from family and friends' medicine cabinets.
Prescription drugs can also be dropped off year-round at the sheriff's office or Harrisonburg Police Department.
No syringes or other medical devices will be accepted.
Deputies say the drugs will be destroyed.
Last year, nationwide, the event collected 442 tons of prescription drugs, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
— Staff Report
