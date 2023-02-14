Good beer and good times are rolling back into Turner Pavilion this spring, for the annual Rocktown Beer and Music Festival.
The festival, on April 22 from 3 to 8 p.m., is presented by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and sponsored by Harrisonburg breweries Brothers Craft Brewing and Pale Fire Brewing Co.
The event will focus on craft beer, music and local food. Brothers Craft Brewing and Pale Fire Brewing Co. will be joined by over 30 craft breweries from around the country, serving a variety of beer along with cocktails, seltzers and ciders, a press release said.
Nationally-touring music acts Sean K. Preston and and Free Union will be performing, and food will be available from Hank’s Grill and Catering, Chanello’s Pizza, Thirsty’s Burgers and Just Fries, the release said.
Tickets for the event are available now and can be found online at www.rocktownfestival.com.
